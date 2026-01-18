Managing GNU/Linux Packages, Shotcut 26.1 Beta is Available

I’ve tried most major Linux distros at this point, and I usually talk about the obvious differences, like what they’re based on, or which desktop environment they ship with. But lately, I’ve realized there’s something else that matters just as much, if not more: the package manager.

Most distros stick to the usual options. Debian-based systems use apt, Fedora relies on dnf, and Arch-based distros come with pacman. After spending time with all of them, I think pacman has a clear edge, and it’s become my favorite by a pretty wide margin.