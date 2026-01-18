news
Managing GNU/Linux Packages, Shotcut 26.1 Beta is Available
-
Make Use Of ☛ I've tried out every Linux package manager out there, and this is the best one
I’ve tried most major Linux distros at this point, and I usually talk about the obvious differences, like what they’re based on, or which desktop environment they ship with. But lately, I’ve realized there’s something else that matters just as much, if not more: the package manager.
Most distros stick to the usual options. Debian-based systems use apt, Fedora relies on dnf, and Arch-based distros come with pacman. After spending time with all of them, I think pacman has a clear edge, and it’s become my favorite by a pretty wide margin.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Shotcut 26.1 Beta added Hardware Decoding for Preview Scaling & Export
Shotcut video editor released the Beta version of 26.1 today for testing purpose. The new version of this free open-source Qt and MLT based video editor fixed many bugs and added hardware decoding support for more processes.