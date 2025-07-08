news
Security and Windows TCO
LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (thunderbird and xmedcon), Fedora (darktable, mbedtls, sudo, and yarnpkg), Mageia (catdoc and php), Red Hat (java-1.8.0-ibm, kernel, python-setuptools, python3, python3.11, python3.12, python3.9, socat, sudo, tigervnc, webkit2gtk3, webkitgtk4, xorg-x11-server, and xorg-x11-server-Xwayland), SUSE (alloy, apache-commons-fileupload, apache2-mod_security2, assimp-devel, chromedriver, clamav, clustershell, corepack22, ctdb, curl, dpkg, erlang-rabbitmq-client, ffmpeg-4, firefox, firefox-esr, flake-pilot, fractal, gdm, ggml-devel-5699, gio-branding-upstream, git-lfs, glib2, glibc, go1.23, go1.24, govulncheck-vulndb, gpg2, grafana, grype, helm, himmelblau, icu, jgit, jq, jupyter-bqplot-jupyterlab, jupyter-jupyterlab-templates, jupyter-matplotlib, jupyter-nbclassic, jupyter-nbdime, jupyter-panel, jupyter-plotly, keylime-ima-policy, kubernetes1.30-apiserver, kubernetes1.31-apiserver, kubernetes1.32-apiserver, libbd_btrfs-devel, libetebase-devel, libmozjs-128-0, libprotobuf-lite31_1_0, libQt5Bootstrap-devel-static-32bit, libsoup, libsoup-2_4-1, libsoup-3_0-0, libspdlog1_15, libssh, libssh-config, libsystemd0, libtpms-devel, libwireshark18, libwx_gtk2u_adv-suse16_0_0, mirrorsorcerer, moarvm, nix, nodejs-electron, nova, oci-cli, opa, openbao, ovmf-202505, pam, pam_pkcs11, perl, perl-32bit, perl-CryptX, perl-File-Find-Rule, perl-YAML-LibYAML, podman, polaris, postgresql-jdbc, pure-ftpd, python-furo-doc, python-requests, python310, python311, python311-Django, python311-Django4, python311-jupyter-core, python311-Pillow, python311-pydata-sphinx-theme, python311-requests, python311-salt, python311-urllib3, python312, python313, python314, python39, radare2, redis, samba, SDL, SDL2, sudo, teleport, thunderbird, tomcat, tomcat10, tomcat11, traefik, traefik2, valkey, velociraptor, vim, xorg-x11-server, and xwayland), and Ubuntu (linux-ibm, linux-intel-iotg, linux-lowlatency, linux-lowlatency-hwe-6.11, and linux-oem-6.14).
Hackaday ☛ This Week In Security: Anthropic, Coinbase, And Oops Hunting
Anthropic has had an eventful couple weeks, and we have two separate write-ups to cover. The first is a vulnerability in the Antropic MCP Inspector, CVE-2025-49596. We’ve talked a bit about the Module Context Protocol (MCP), the framework that provides a structure for AI agents to discover and make use of software tools. MCP Inspector is an Open Source tool that proxies MCP connections, and provides debugging information for developers.
Security Week ☛ Police in Brazil Arrest a Suspect Over $100M Banking Hack
Officials identified the suspect as João Roque, a C&M employee who worked in information technology and allegedly helped others gain unauthorized access to PIX systems.
Federal News Network ☛ FBI urged to step up protection of government officials from mobile cyber threats
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said current spyware guidance isn’t enough to protect against advanced cyber tools.
Linux Magazine ☛ Bugs Found in sudo
Two critical flaws allow users to gain access to root privileges.
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
SANS ☛ What's My (File)Name, (Mon, Jul 7th)
Modern malware implements a lot of anti-debugging and anti-analysis features. Today, when a malware is spread in the wild, there are chances that it will be automatically sent into a automatic analysis pipe, and a sandbox. To analyze a sample in a sandbox, it must be "copied" into the sandbox and executed.
