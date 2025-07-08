news
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Hackaday ☛ 160-core RISC V Board Is The M.2 CoProcessor You Didn’t Know You Needed
Aside from GPUs, you don’t hear much about co-processors these days. [bitluni] perhaps missed those days, because he found a way to squeeze a 160 core RISC V supercluster onto a single m.2 board, and shared it all on GitHub.
Marcin Juszkiewicz ☛ Marcin 'hrw' Juszkiewicz: Arm desktop: 2025 attempt, part one
Almost ten years ago, I tried to use an Applied Micro Mustang as a desktop. And it was painful.
[...]
This post is part 4 of the "Let me try to use an AArch64 system as a desktop" series: [...]
Arduino ☛ Concept Bytes' coffee table tracks people and walks itself across a room when called
Eight months ago, Concept Bytes posted a video showcasing their walking coffee table. It could move around on strandbeest-inspired legs, which looks pretty amazing. They redesigned that coffee table in their most recent video and made it a lot more sophisticated. Part of that sophistication is the ability to locate people in the room and walk to them when called.
Arduino ☛ Building a Wi-Fi robot controller that accepts voice commands
The whole point of a robot is that it can operate without direct control input from an operator. Except there are many exceptions and it isn’t uncommon for roboticists and operators to require direct control. The Tinkering Techie needed to add that capability to his rover robot and built his own Wi-Fi controller that also accepts voice commands.
Colin Leroy-Mira ☛ Aligning cc65’s Apple2 runtime to hardware capabilities
The cc65 cross-compiler is my compiler of choice for my Apple II projects. It ships with a very good and complete runtime for Apple II computers; but so far, it had one drawback: it could either build for apple2 or apple2enh targets, with the latter using 65c02 opcodes, and hence being only usable on Apple II computers with a ‘c02. If one wanted to support the good old 6502, one had to build for apple2.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Available now from $15: Raspberry Pi Camera Module 3 Sensor Assemblies
Cameras are the original Raspberry Pi accessory, dating back to the launch of Camera Module 1 in May 2013. They are already found in applications as diverse as workplace safety, wildlife conservation, glacier stability monitoring, manufacturing quality control and museum-based education. We look forward to seeing Raspberry Pi Camera Module 3 Sensor Assemblies take our imaging technology to new and exciting places!
Raspberry Pi ☛ Hello World 27 out now: Integrated computer science
Explore Hello World 27: free tips, tools and ideas for integrating computer science into your classroom.