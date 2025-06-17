news
Programming Leftovers
-
Farid Zakaria ☛ Bazel Knowledge: Homonymous Bazel Modules
Turns out this rule also applies to the repository name at the start of the label.
-
Rlang ☛ Paper: ‘Semi-Markov modeling for disease incidence risk and duration’
I’m happy to share that my latest research paper, “Semi-Markov modeling for disease incidence risk and duration” has been accepted for publication in the journal Biostatistics & Epidemiology (Soetewey et al., 2025).
-
Perl / Raku
-
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2025.23/24 Vibe codified
It looks like Hey Hi (AI) has reached Raku: in the article Let’s Teach An LLM To Write A New Programming Language Matt of the Nurture the Vibe website shows how an LLM can be created to write programs in the Raku Programming Language.
-
-
Python
-
The New Stack ☛ Multithreading vs. Multiprocessing in Python: A Beginner’s Guide to Concurrency and Parallelism
Before we dive into multithreading and multiprocessing, let’s first cover some background info on concurrency, parallelism and asynchronous tasks. These three concepts are related but distinct.
-
-
Rust
-
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Rust compiler performance survey 2025
We're launching a Rust Compiler Performance Survey.
Long compile times of Rust code are frequently being cited as one of the biggest challenges limiting the productivity of Rust developers. Rust compiler contributors are of course aware of that, and they are continuously working to improve the situation, by finding new ways of speeding up the compiler, triaging performance regressions and measuring our long-term performance improvements.
-