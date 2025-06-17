news
Web Browsers/Web Servers: nginx and Mozilla
Ruben Schade ☛ Running a minimum local nginx server
I have an Ansible playbook that configures once-off FreeBSD jails containing a bare install of nginx, and some upstream flavours like php-fpm. But sometimes you want something even simpler for some quick testing in your current directory.
Assuming you have nginx installed from your package manager of choice: [...]
Mozilla
HowTo Geek ☛ You Can Now Test Exchange Email Accounts in Mozilla Thunderbird
Thunderbird, the desktop email client from Mozilla, is finally testing support for Microsoft Exchange accounts in the Daily and Beta channels. You can try it out now to help find bugs before it rolls out to all Thunderbird users.
Exchange account support has been a long time coming, after years of requests from the Thunderbird community and “a little over 1 and a half years of development effort.” This is primarily useful for work and school accounts that don’t allow IMAP synchronization or other options that Thunderbird already supports. There aren’t many modern email clients that support Exchange accounts, especially local email clients, so it’s great to see the Thunderbird developers finally get it working.
Unmitigated Risk ☛ WebPKI Market Analysis: Mozilla Telemetry vs Certificate Transparency Data
In the past, I’ve written about how to measure the WebPKI, and from time to time I post brief updates on how the market is evolving.
The other day, Matthew McPherrin posted a script showing how to use Mozilla telemetry data to analyze which Certificate Authorities are more critical to the web. Specifically, what percentage of browsing relies on each CA. Mozilla provides public data from Firefox’s telemetry on how many times a CA is used to successfully validate certificates. This is a pretty good measure for how “big” a CA actually is. The data is pretty hard to view in Mozilla’s public systems though, so he made a script to combine a few data sources and graph it.
Mozilla ☛ The Great British Bake Off’s Janusz on CakeTok and queer joy
Here at Mozilla, we are the first to admit the internet [sic] isn’t perfect, but we know the internet is pretty darn magical. The internet opens up doors and opportunities, allows for human connection, and lets everyone find where they belong — their corners of the internet. We all have an internet story worth sharing. In My Corner Of The Internet, we talk with people about the online spaces they can’t get enough of, the sites and forums that shaped them, and how they would design their own corner of the web.
