FusionTech MBM-T113 Delivers Compact ARM-Based Performance in Mobile-ITX Form Factor

FusionTech notes that the Cortex-A7 cores operate at 1.2GHz. The board is available with either 128MB or 256MB of DDR3 memory and includes 32GB of onboard eMMC flash storage, along with a Micro SD slot for expansion.

Radxa UFS/eMMC Module Reader and Storage Solution Enables Fast Flashing and Scalable Embedded Storage

Radxa’s UFS/eMMC Module Reader is a compact USB 3.0 adapter for flashing OS images, accessing firmware, and transferring large files. It supports both eMMC v5.0 and UFS 2.1 modules with speeds up to 5 Gbps

ROC-RK3506J-CC Board Integrates RK3506J and Dual LAN Support

The ROC-RK3506J-CC is a compact single-board computer based on Rockchip’s RK3506J processor. Designed for embedded systems with real-time demands, it supports a wide range of I/O and OS options and is available in both industrial and commercial variants.

Internet Society

No Research, No Internet

We all take things for granted. For those fortunate enough to have reliable, affordable Internet access, it’s easy to forget that there’s nothing inevitable about being able to FaceTime with a faraway loved one or pay your electricity bill from your phone.

Everyone at the Table: Shaping the Internet Through Collaboration

The Internet is open, interconnected, and doesn’t recognize borders—it’s meant to connect us all, no matter where we live. While it may appear to be a single global network, the Internet is actually made up of over 70,000 smaller networks that work seamlessly together, creating the Internet we know and love. We at the Internet Society believe that the Internet is for everyone. 

9to5Linux

Rocky Linux 10 Is Out Now as Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10

Highlights of Rocky Linux 10 include support for the 64-bit RISC-V architecture, the implementation of a DHCP client as an internal subsystem of NetworkManager, support for administrative privileges by default for users, and Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) by default for graphical remote access.

Audacity 3.7.4 Improves Effect Preview, Studio Fade Out, and Waveform Rendering

Audacity 3.7.4 is a patch release for the Audacity 3.7 series, fixing a crash that occurred when closing a large unsaved project, an issue where the Studio Fade Out feature created a new clip when it was applied at the end of a video clip, and a crash that occurred when using real-time effects that activate delay compensation.

Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka” to Remove the GNOME on Xorg (X11) Session

Following the decision of the GNOME project to remove support for the Xorg Server for a more secure, faster, and modern Linux desktop experience, Ubuntu devs decided to remove the Xorg-based Ubuntu session, which was known as Ubuntu on Xorg, from the Ubuntu 25.10 (codename Questing Quokka) release.

Linux Kernel 6.14 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.15

Released on March 24th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.14 introduced new features like Btrfs RAID1 read balancing support, a new ntsync subsystem for Win NT synchronization primitives to boost game emulation with Wine, uncached buffered I/O support, a new accelerator driver for the AMD XDNA Ryzen AI NPUs (Neural Processing Units), and more.

DXVK 2.6.2 Improves Support for Rocketbirds 2, Red Orchestra: Ostfront, and More

DXVK 2.6.2 is here more than two months after DXVK 2.6.1 with improvements for the Pirate Hunter, Red Orchestra: Ostfront, Rocketbirds 2, theHunter Classic, and Thumper video games, improved WSI backend selection in dxvk-native, and improved vendor ID override logic for D3D9.

Android Auto

To follow the upstream GNOME’s road-map, Ubuntu confirmed to remove the classic X11/Xorg session in the next Ubuntu 25.10 release
Apple and Microsoft Try to Prevent Users From Exploring/Installing "Proper" GNU/Linux
No, Linux didn't eat your RAM, here's what's actually happening
Milestones [original]
IBM and GAFAM Openwashing From Microsoft's OSI, Open Invention Network, and 'Linux' Foundation
Canonical Dropping Bazaar Support from Launchpad
To old-timers like me, Launchpad, the Canonical-run development hub
 
Android Leftovers
Android Auto 14.4 update rolling out widely
Gitea 1.24: New APIs, Smarter Markdown, and Better Admin Tools
Gitea 1.24 self-hosted Git service released with performance boosts
The end of Windows 10 is approaching, so it’s time to consider Linux and LibreOffice
The countdown has begun. On 14 October 2025, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10
Ready to ditch Windows 10? Here are 12 reasons Linux Mint is the perfect introduction for Windows converts
Linux Mint is one of the best choices for those converting to the free and open-source platform from Windows
The newest Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux laptop features Intel Arrow Lake and NDIVIA RTX 50 Series graphics
The Kubuntu Focus M2 is a Linux laptop with hardware designed for gaming or mobile workstation-class performance
PyQSO – contact logging tool for amateur radio operators
PyQSO is a contact logging tool for amateur radio operators
Can't upgrade to Windows 11? This Linux distro is the best alternative for your Windows 10 PC
SDesk is a lightweight Linux distro with a familiar interface
Free and Open Source Software
Ubuntu Lomiri – Linux distribution for phones, tablets, laptops, and desktops
Lomiri was previously known as Unity8
today's leftovers
Microsoft/Windows TCO and Entrapment
Open Hardware/Modding: FusionTech, Raspberry Pi, and More
Red Hat Leftovers
5 MacOS-like Linux distros that can rescue your old Intel Mac before support ends
Canonical/Ubuntu: The Fall to GAFAM, Mindless Buzzwords, and More
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Linux Matters, Destination Linux, and "PewDiePie Just Switched to Linux... Here's Why You Should Too"
Games: Steam Deck OLED, TerraTech Legion, Craftlings, Gunstoppable, More
New LWN Articles About Linux Kernel
The importance of free software to science
Although there is an implicit philosophical stance here—that reproducibility and openness in science are desirable, for instance—it is simply a fact that a working scientist will use the best tools for the job, even if those might not strictly conform to the laudable goals of the free-software movement
Security Leftovers
Today in Techrights
BSD and GNU/Linux Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Security and Windows TCO
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Orange Pi, and More
IBM/Red Bait Leftovers: Fedora, Hype, and Paid-for Fake 'Articles'
Linux Kernel: OpenVPN DCO, BcacheFS, and “EPYC Venice”
Docker Desktop 4.42 and VMware Workstation Pro and Alternatives in 2025
today's howtos
Late Night Linux and "End of Windows 10"
"Flock to fedora 2025" and Red Hat spouting out buzzwords again
Security and Windows TCO
Open Hardware/Modding: Right To Repair, Raspberry Pi, and More
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Events and Mozilla on Travel
Programming Leftovers
Games: At Fate's End, Satisfactory, and More
Android Leftovers
6 Fresh New Features Arrive in Android Feature Drop for June
I tried using a FreeBSD distro as my daily driver in 2025
Free and Open Source Software
Want to save your old computer? Try one of these 8 Linux distros for free
Yesterday's Celebrations [original]
Today in Techrights
On WordPress as Content Management System (CMS) and Plugins
Android Leftovers
Android 16 Update Release Date, Eligible Devices and What to Expect
Manjaro KDE Plasma is planned to move to Wayland
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Corporations that insist on killing X11
Graphics: Drivers, Collabora, and Vulkan
Red Hat Culls and Other Red Hat News
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Mozilla Leftovers
Security Leftovers
PostgreSQL Releases and News
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
FreeBSD 14.3 and More
today's howtos
Kdenlive 25.04.2 released
Kdenlive 25.04.2 is now available
5 reasons why I use systemd on Linux to customize and run services
Ubuntu 24.10 Support Ends July 10th – Upgrade Soon
Time is nearly up on Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’, which goes End of Life (EOL) on July 10, 2025
Free and Open Source Software
GNOME Has a New Infrastructure Partner: Welcome AWS!
GNOME has historically hosted its infrastructure on premises
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.2, Linux 6.14.11, and Linux 6.12.33
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.2 kernel
4 ways to level up your gaming on Linux, starting with the right distro
today's leftovers
Android Leftovers
The Best Android Launchers to Customize Your Phone
Sway 1.11 Wayland Tiling Window Manager Released
4 reasons PowerTop is the most powerful Linux tool you're not using
PowerTOP is a Linux tool created by Intel to monitor and diagnose power usage by running apps and services
Attention! Linux Mint 20 Has Reached Its End
It’s time to upgrade! Linux Mint 20.x has reached end of life
Make GIMP 3.0.x Flatpak Follow System Color Scheme (Light or Dark)
As you may know, GIMP provides official Linux packages through Flatpak and AppImage
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
SmartOS – Type 1 Hypervisor platform based on illumos
SmartOS is a specialized Type 1 Hypervisor platform based on illumos
illumos – Unix operating system
Its core has become the base for many different open-sourced Illumos distributions
ROC-RK3506J-CC Board Integrates RK3506J and Dual LAN Support
Both boards feature 512MB of RAM, dual Ethernet ports, MIPI DSI display output, and support for Linux 6.1, Buildroot
Rhino Linux developers are moving away from XFCE - and I'm all for it
The developers of Rhino Linux are in the process of switching to a Plasma-based desktop environment for the distribution
Games: Steam Next Fest, BitCraft Online, CorsixTH, and More
Some of the latest from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
Tux Machines is 21! [original]
Microsoft cannot silence us