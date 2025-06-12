news

Gitea 1.24: New APIs, Smarter Markdown, and Better Admin Tools

Gitea, a lightweight, open-source platform for hosting Git repositories, similar in purpose to GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket but designed to be simple, fast, and easy to self-host, has just released version 1.24.

One of the most impactful changes in this release is making Gitea exclusively use its internal Git configuration, completely ignoring the system-wide “/etc/gitconfig.” This move addresses longstanding conflicts arising from external configuration overrides by enforcing “GIT_CONFIG_NOSYSTEM=1” on all Git commands.