posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 10, 2025



Sway 1.11 Wayland Tiling Window Manager Released

After over seven months of development, Sway, a popular tiling Wayland compositor, has reached version 1.11, as all of the wlroots 0.19 improvements are now available directly within Sway.

In particular, explicit synchronization via the linux-drm-syncobj-v1 protocol is supported, which allows for more precise control over rendering pipelines. Furthermore, adding the alpha-modifier-v1 extension provides a straightforward way to adjust surface transparency—handy for those who appreciate subtle visual effects.

Moreover, screen-capture workflows have been refined through the ext-image-copy-capture-v1 and ext-image-capture-source-v1 protocols, yielding smoother and more reliable grabs. Clipboard management also enjoys a fresh option: ext-data-control-v1 is an alternative to existing protocols, potentially simplifying interoperability with various clipboard tools.