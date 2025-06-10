news
4 reasons PowerTop is the most powerful Linux tool you're not using
Quoting: PowerTOP is a free Intel tool for making Linux more power-efficient —
PowerTOP is a Linux tool created by Intel to monitor and diagnose power usage by running apps and services. It's best used for devices with internal batteries, and you need a way to work out what's draining your internal power source between charges, or those that run continuously, and efficiency is a priority. It's interesting in that the tool lets you manipulate power management settings to experiment with different configurations. Released in 2007, the tool has since been updated to work with modern hardware.