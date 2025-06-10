news
Programming Leftovers
-
Francesco Mazzoli ☛ `inline-verilog`: Execute Verilog circuits from Haskell
Like for most of the past 13 years, early June meant attending ZuriHac. The event was as pleasant and well organized as ever.
While talking to Ed Kmett he half-jokingly mentioned that it would be useful to have a Verilog analogue of inline-c, especially to test Verilog circuits against Haskell functions.
-
Flaky Build ☛ Debug like a champion
Hello there! I’m Juhis and Onni invited me to write a guest post on his blog to share my experiences in the software industry. I chose to write about debugging and wanted to provide you, dear reader, five practical tips that can help you become better at figuring out what’s wrong when the computer says no.
-
Sean Conner ☛ Implementing DOES> in Forth, the entire reason I started this mess
I suspect the reason why JonesForth didn't implement DOES> has to do with the direct subroutine call in the middle of a Forth word. This only works if memory is both writable and exectuable, and modern systems tend to disallow that. There might be a way around this, but I haven't yet bothered to figure it out. I'm just happy to have figured it out as it is.
-
GSoC/OpenSUSE
-
Log Detective: Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2025
I'm glad to say that I'll participate again in the GSoC, as mentor. This year we will try to improve the RPM packaging workflow using AI, as part of the openSUSE project.
So this summer I'll be mentoring an intern that will research how to integrate Log Detective with openSUSE tooling to improve the packager workflow to maintain rpm packages.
-
Daniel García Moreno: Log Detective: Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2025
I'm glad to say that I'll participate again in the GSoC [...]
-
-
Qt
-
Qt ☛ Qt for Android Automotive 6.5.9 is released
The latest patch release of Qt for Android Automotive 6.5.9 was released today. This release is based on Qt LTS 6.5.9.
-
Qt ☛ Reducing Binary Size of Qt Applications – Part 3: More Platforms
Optimizing Qt builds on macOS, iOS, Windows, Android, WebAssembly, and Linux.
-
Qt ☛ Qt Online Installer and Qt Installer Framework 4.10.0 Released
We have released Qt Online Installer and Qt Installer Framework 4.10.0 today.
-