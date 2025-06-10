news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Mighty Gadget ☛ ESR MagMouse Wireless Mouse Review – Magnetic portable mouse
The ESR MagMouse presents an interesting approach to laptop accessories, combining a magnetic attachment not dissimilar to the MagSafe concept.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Detect radio jammers with Raspberry Pi 5
As a confident Python coder with experience of using MQTT, Josh’s main technical challenge for the RF jammer was collecting a diverse enough database. It needed to include “a good variety of jamming signals and ‘safe’ signals such as background noise, key fobs, RF devices, and radio stations”. Collecting sufficient data accounted for the large majority of the four-month project. The hardware build took only a few hours.
CNX Software ☛ $6.5 RAK11160 LoRaWAN, WiFi, and BLE module pairs ESP32-C2 with STM32WLE5 for low-power, long-range IoT
RAKwireless RAK11160 is a new low-cost, low-power LoRaWAN, WiFi 4, and Bluetooth LE module based on ESP32-C2 (ESP8684) wireless microcontroller and STM32WLE5 LoRa SoC for LPWAN IoT applications. The company noticed that many people would combine their STMicro STM32WL-based RAK3172 WisDuo LoRaWAN module with an ESP32 module to add WiFi and/or Bluetooth connectivity to their projects besides LoRaWAN.
CNX Software ☛ Calixto Systems introduces i.MX93 VERSA SO-DIMM SoM and EVK with NXP i.MX 93 Edge Hey Hi (AI) SoC
India-based Calixto Systems has unveiled the i.MX93 VERSA SO-DIMM system-on-module (SoM) powered by an NXP i.MX 93 Arm Cortex-A55/M33 SoC with Ethos-U65 micro NPU for Edge Hey Hi (AI) applications, as well as an evaluation kit (EVK).
CNX Software ☛ Arduino UNO SPE Shield adds Single Pair Ethernet and RS485 to Arduino boards
Arduino UNO SPE Shield adds Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) and RS485 to Arduino UNO and compatible boards, notably the Arduino UNO R4, via a Microchip LAN8651 SPE controller. Single Pair Ethernet relies on just two wires to carry data and power, allowing for much more compact designs and simpler wiring compared to traditional RJ45-based solutions with Cat 5 cables. It especially benefits IoT and IIoT applications for buildings, factories, and process automation.