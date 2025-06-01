Publishing a book from the GNOME desktop

news

My first two books were written online using Pressbooks in a browser. A change in the company’s pricing model prompted me to migrate another edition of the second book to LaTeX. Many enjoyable hours were spent searching online for how to implement everything from the basics to special effects. After a year and a half a nearly finished book suddenly congealed.

Here’s what I’m using: Fedora’s TeX Live stack, Emacs (with AUCTeX and the memoir class), Evince, and the Citations flatpak, all on a GNOME desktop. The cover of the first book was done professionally by a friend. For the second book (first and second editions) I’ve used the GNU Image Manipulation Program.

For print on demand, Lulu.com. The company was founded by Bob Young, who (among other achievements) rejuvenated a local football team, coincidentally my dad’s (for nearly 80 years and counting). Lulu was one of the options recommended by Adam Hyde at the end of the Mallard book sprint hosted by Google. Our book didn’t get printed in time to take home, so I uploaded it to Lulu and ordered a few copies with great results. My second book is also on Amazon’s KDP under another ISBN; I’m debating whether to do that again.