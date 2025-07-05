today's leftovers

Incorporating LEDs into a sewn project is easy to do, and we’re not just referring to wearable tech here. You can also craft items that you can actually use for a functional purpose and, at the same time, add a little Raspberry Pi and LED luminescence to your design. This tutorial takes a look at how to add some LEDs to a simple storage pouch, which we are also going to make. In fact, these zipper pouches — which can be made in absolutely any size you want — are so uncomplicated that we’ve whipped up quite a number in order to house various components, as well as our general odds and ends that need a home.