today's leftovers

SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ Travel Support Available for openSUSE.Asia Summit
To make the summit more accessible, the Travel Support Program (TSP) is available to assist participants who may need financial support to attend. Funded by the Geeko Foundation, the TSP helps cover some of the travel expenses presenters might incur with traveling to the summit.
Open Hardware/Modding
Linux Gizmos ☛ Axiomtek KIWI330 Combines 1.6″ SBC Form Factor with Alder Lake-N Processor
Axiomtek has introduced the KIWI330, an ultra-compact single board computer for edge AIoT projects with limited space. Measuring just 72 mm by 56 mm and 1.6 mm thick, the KIWI330 targets robotics, smart gateways, industrial automation, and other applications needing performance in a small footprint.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Sewing with LEDs and Raspberry Pi Pico
Incorporating LEDs into a sewn project is easy to do, and we’re not just referring to wearable tech here. You can also craft items that you can actually use for a functional purpose and, at the same time, add a little Raspberry Pi and LED luminescence to your design. This tutorial takes a look at how to add some LEDs to a simple storage pouch, which we are also going to make. In fact, these zipper pouches — which can be made in absolutely any size you want — are so uncomplicated that we’ve whipped up quite a number in order to house various components, as well as our general odds and ends that need a home.
