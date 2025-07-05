news
DXVK 2.7 Improves Support for God of War, Watch Dogs 2, and Final Fantasy XIV
Coming about three weeks after DXVK 2.6.2, the DXVK 2.7 release adds support for the VK_EXT_descriptor_buffer Vulkan extension by default on newer AMD and NVIDIA GPUs to significantly reduce CPU overhead in games like Final Fantasy XIV, God of War, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Watch Dogs 2, and others.
DXVK 2.7 also enables memory defragmentation by default on Intel Battlemage and Lunar Lake GPUs, removes the state cache legacy feature, adds support for planar video output views, and adds support to zero-initialize all variables and groupshared memory by default for D3D11 shaders.