posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 05, 2025



Quoting: Gnuinos - spin of Devuan Linux - LinuxLinks —

Gnuinos is a spin of Devuan Linux consisting exclusively of Free Software (as defined by the Free Software Foundation) and a choice of several alternative init systems, such as OpenRC, Runit, s6 and SysV. Devuan is a fork of Debian without systemd.

The project provides installation images for desktop and server deployments, as well as pre-configured live images with different desktop environments: JWM, KDE Plasma, Openbox and Xfce desktops.