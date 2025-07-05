Whichever provider you choose, if you donʼt already have one, then also at the same time get a domain name to use for your email, and start using that instead of the service providerʼs domain name.

Also, do not register the domain name through the mail service provider. Thatʼs convenient if they offer the option, but unless you are careful needlessly risks tying the two together too tightly. Instead, work with a registrar, which is the company which takes your money and processes the domain registration itself (you will very likely need a registrar that also offers DNS or name service as part of the deal) to register the domain name first, then tell the mail service provider when you sign up what the domain name is and follow their instructions for associating email for that domain name with your account with them.