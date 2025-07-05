news
Hackaday Podcast and More
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 327: A Ploopy Knob, Rube-Goldberg Book Scanner, Hard Drives And Power Grids Oscillating Out Of Control
It’s Independence Day here in the USA, but if you’re not a fan of fireworks and hot dogs, Elliot and Dan’s rundown of the best hacks of the week is certainly something to celebrate. Rest easy, because nothing exploded, not even the pneumatic standing desk that [Matthias] tore into, nor the electroplated 3D prints that [H3NDRIK] took a blowtorch to. We both really loved the Ploopiest knob you’ve ever seen, which would be even Ploopier in anodized aluminum, as well as an automatic book scanner that takes its job very seriously. We looked into the mysteries of the Smith chart, another couple of fantastic student projects out of Cornell, the pros and cons of service loops, and what happened when the lights went out in Spain last Spring. And what does Janet Jackson have against laptops anyway?
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Arch & Hyprland - The Future of Linux?
PewDiePie, Primeagen, DHH, & Valve (Steam).
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Open Source Leftists say "America is Over"
"[America] was pretty much terrible the whole time to be honest," says Elementary OS founder.