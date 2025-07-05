news
I ditched Chrome and Firefox for this snappy open-source browser, and it exceeded expectations
Thorium takes the lean and mean core of Chromium and strips it down to its essentials, resulting in a browser that is refreshingly fast and lightweight. The difference in performance is immediately noticeable, with pages loading in a flash and the browser remaining responsive even with numerous tabs running in tandem. One would believe scores of Big Tech engineers can optimize Chromium code for peak performance, but Thorium's sole maintainer proves them wrong with several compiler-level optimizations that promise anywhere between eight and 38% better performance.