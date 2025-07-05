news
Applications: Melbourne Roto-Control, Docker Desktop 4.43, and More
Melbourne Instruments Roto-Control: firmware 2.0 adds Bitwig Studio & Linux support and more
Superbooth 2025: Melbourne Roto-Control touch-sensitive, motorized MIDI controller for hardware and software, now with Bitwig Studio & Linux support.
At Superbooth 2025, Melbourne Instruments announced Bitwig support for its innovative motorized Roto-Control MIDI controller. Following the beta, the new firmware is now available.
There is more news to report. Alongside Bitwig Support, various new features have been added in this latest firmware 2.0 to the Ableton Live support.
First, you can now send MIDI notes and program changes in a new dedicated MIDI mode. Then, the MIX mode has been redesigned to recognize and control group channels.
Linuxiac ☛ Docker Desktop 4.43 Debuts Powerful Compose Bridge
Docker Desktop 4.43 expands Hey Hi (AI) support with better model controls, OAuth-secured MCP tools, and instant Compose-to-Kubernetes conversion.
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #25.16: AWK, History, YAML Validation, Mastering Top and More
It's time to handle the 'AWK'wardness.