Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Axiomtek KIWI330 Combines 1.6″ SBC Form Factor with Alder Lake-N Processor

Axiomtek has introduced the KIWI330, an ultra-compact single board computer for edge AIoT projects with limited space. Measuring just 72 mm by 56 mm and 1.6 mm thick, the KIWI330 targets robotics, smart gateways, industrial automation, and other applications needing performance in a small footprint.

Linux-ready Meerkat meer10 Launches with Intel Core Ultra, PCIe Gen5 Storage, and Wi-Fi 7

System76 has updated its compact Linux mini PC lineup with the Meerkat meer10, which builds on its predecessor’s small form factor while adding faster processors, modern storage, and improved connectivity for users who want a capable Linux workstation in a tiny footprint.

RP2350-PiZero Pairs RP2350 Microcontroller with Raspberry Pi Zero Form Factor

Waveshare has launched an embedded platform with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi Zero, powered by the RP2350 microcontroller. Key features include a DVI interface for displays and a lithium battery connector for portable applications.

Internet Society

The Internet Society at WSIS HLE 2025 in Switzerland

The WSIS High-Level Event (HLE) is a global meeting co-organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and other UN agencies to review progress on the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) action lines. It serves as a platform for governments, civil society, the private sector, and international organizations to assess the ICT (Information and Communication Technology) development and their impact on achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), fostering people-centered, inclusive, and development-oriented information and knowledge societies.

From Experience to Curiosity

When Cheryl Langdon-Orr began her learning journey with the Internet Society, she wasn’t a new learner in the traditional sense. With a career spanning decades in science, psychology, and international business and a history of shaping Internet governance through leadership in Australia’s Internet Society chapter, Cheryl has long been part of the global conversation on how the Internet evolves. Yet, despite her experience, she enrolled in course after course. Why? For Cheryl, learning is more than professional development; it’s a way to lead with credibility and care. 

9to5Linux

KDE Gear 25.04.3 Released as the Last Update in the KDE Gear 25.04 Series

Coming almost a month after KDE Gear 25.04.2, the KDE Gear 25.04.3 release is here to fix HTML detection inside mobipocket files in the Okular document viewer, as well as limit the number of poll choice and fix a crash that occurred when clicking on “Mark as Read” in the notifications page in the Tokodon client for Mastodon.

Libreboot 25.06 Open-Source BIOS/UEFI Firmware Adds More Hardware Support

Libreboot 25.06 adds support for the Acer Q45T-AM mainboard, which is similar to the G43T-AM3 mainboard, as well as for the Dell Precision T1700 SFF and MT mainboards, updates GRUB, SeaBIOS, Untitled, flashprog, U-Boot, and uefitool to newer revisions, and disables hyperthreading by default for ThinkPad T480/3050micro.

Thunderbird 140 Adds ‘Mark as Spam’ and ‘Mark as Starred’ Actions to Notifications

Highlights of Thunderbird 140 include new ‘Mark as Spam’ and ‘Mark as Starred’ actions to email notifications after the introduction of ‘Mark as Read’ and ‘Delete’ actions in Thunderbird 139, as well as the enablement of the Account Hub by default for the second email setup.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 05, 2025

Collared dove

Updated This Past Day

  1. Weeks After Microsoft Bankruptcy in Russia the Company Shuts Down in Pakistan, Too
    Last month Windows' share in Pakistan fell to an all-time low
  2. Crime and Corruption at Microsoft GitHub Cannot be Covered Up by SLAPPs in Another Continent
    We'll write about this for a long time to come
  3. Slop Videos Are Disappointing Garbage, Nothing New, Just Brute Force up on Display or a Pedestal of Slop
    Slop videos aren't a new thing

    New

  4. Links 04/07/2025: Google Replaces the Web With Slop, "AI Might Kill Us All"
    Links for the day
  5. Gemini Links 04/07/2025: Mindfulness and F1
    Links for the day
  6. Rob Musial's June 2025 Additions of Malware in Proprietary Software
    Via the GNU Web site this week
  7. Links 04/07/2025: Microsoft's H-1B Visa Applications Show Another Crisis Unfolding, Many More Deep Cuts and Shutdowns Revealed, Complete Microsoft Exits
    Links for the day
  8. Gemini Links 04/07/2025: A Day To Remember and "Stop Killing Games"
    Links for the day
  9. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  10. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, July 03, 2025
    IRC logs for Thursday, July 03, 2025
  11. The War on Local Storage (People Hosting Their Files Locally and Privately)
    There's nothing wrong with controlling one's computing
  12. What Digital Independence Means
    Independence in the digital realms means abandoning platforms like GitHub, not just rejecting proprietary software
  13. NVidia is a Bubble
    they temporarily see fortunes and wrongly assume perpetuity thereof
  14. Fedora Does Not Care About Diversity and Inclusion, It's About Optics (Corporate Image)
    any notion of inclusion is superficial and misleading
  15. Don't Buy the Excuses for Microsoft's Mass Layoffs
    Back in the 90s, Microsoft bought a lot of companies to get and stay ahead
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2025-06-28 to 2025-07-04
    3678 /about.shtml
    1888 /n/2025/06/28/Pushing_Wayland_Using_Straw_Man_Arguments.shtml
    1721 /n/2025/07/02/Why_the_Microsoft_People_Who_Started_SLAPPs_Against_Techrights_.shtml
    1336 /n/2025/07/04/Crime_and_Corruption_at_Microsoft_GitHub_Cannot_be_Covered_Up_b.shtml
    1217 /n/2025/05/24/Free_Software_as_a_Culture_of_Resistance.shtml
    1123 /index.shtml
    1059 /n/2025/07/03/Microsoft_Staff_Harassing_Women_Strangling_Women_Telling_Women_.shtml
    1057 /n/2025/06/28/Links_28_06_2025_The_Age_of_Integrity_and_FreeBSD_Foundation_Ad.shtml
    1050 /n/2025/07/03/People_and_Companies_Do_Learn_Some_Lessons_From_Their_Mistakes_.shtml
    977 /n/2025/07/03/Richard_Stallman_Was_Right_About_Reasons_Not_to_Use_Microsoft.shtml
    958 /irc.shtml
    898 /n/2025/07/01/Microsoft_Uses_LLM_Slop_to_Defraud_or_Rob_Shareholders.shtml
    894 /n/2025/07/01/Lawyer_X_Law_Firm_X_and_Elon_Musk_s_X_scandals_linked_by_Old_Xa.shtml
    754 /n/2025/07/03/Claims_That_Microsoft_Looks_for_Staff_That_Works_More_and_Gets_.shtml
    736 /n/2025/07/03/Mystery_Surrounding_the_PCLinuxOS_Sites_and_PCLinuxOS_Magazine.shtml
    670 /n/2025/07/01/People_at_the_Very_Top_of_Microsoft_Know_How_Bad_Things_Really_.shtml
    661 /n/2025/07/03/Happy_Independence_Day_to_Our_American_Readers.shtml
    619 /browse/latest.shtml
    580 /n/2025/07/03/Slopwatch_Linux_Journal_Linuxsecurity_and_Google_News_Getting_E.shtml
    554 /n/2025/07/02/Will_Microsoft_Once_Again_Choose_Its_Favourite_Liar_to_Spread_L.shtml
    549 /n/2025/07/01/People_Who_Disagree_With_You_on_Technical_Matters_May_or_May_No.shtml
    541 /n/2025/07/03/The_Slopfarms_Are_Losing_the_Plot_and_Google_is_Propping_Up_Rog.shtml
    538 /n/2025/07/02/Links_02_07_2025_Massive_Microsoft_Layoffs_About_to_Commence_Te.shtml
    531 /n/2025/07/04/Fedora_Does_Not_Care_About_Diversity_and_Inclusion_It_s_About_O.shtml
    508 /n/2025/06/30/Microsoft_XBox_Layoffs_Almost_2_000_Layoffs_Became_Over_2_000_O.shtml
    506 /n/2025/06/29/Summer_Plans_in_Techrights_and_Elsewhere.shtml
    487 /n/2025/06/28/Links_28_06_2025_Hardware_GPU_Wars_GAFAM_Throws_Money_Borrowed_.shtml
    482 /n/2025/06/29/Explaining_the_Full_Story_of_SLAPPs_From_Microsoft_Staff.shtml
    476 /n/2025/06/18/Links_18_06_2025_SCOTUS_Decision_on_Fentanylware_TikTok_Still_I.shtml
    472 /n/2025/07/03/New_BetaNews_Realises_There_s_No_Potential_or_Future_in_Slopfar.shtml
    468 /n/2025/07/02/GNU_Linux_is_Replacing_Microsoft_Windows_But_We_Need_to_Eradica.shtml
    468 /n/2025/06/28/The_News_You_Saw_About_Canonical_is_Misleading_It_Made_Only_18_.shtml
    461 /n/2025/06/28/3_Month_Updates_on_Our_Complaint_to_the_Solicitors_Regulation_A.shtml
    461 /browse/index.shtml
    458 /n/2025/07/02/What_statCounter_Shows_Today_Helps_Explain_Microsoft_s_Helpless.shtml
    456 /n/2025/06/29/Microsoft_s_Big_Lies_Regarding_This_Week_s_Mass_Layoffs_Have_Al.shtml
    456 /n/2025/07/01/Microsoft_Lost_400_000_000_Windows_Users_According_to_Microsoft.shtml
    452 /n/2025/06/28/Start_X.shtml
    444 /n/2025/07/02/Europe_Has_an_Exit.shtml
    440 /n/2025/06/28/Fedora_44.shtml
    440 /n/2025/07/02/The_X_War_is_Over_and_the_Wayland_People_Lost.shtml
    435 /n/2025/07/02/The_Company_Run_by_Former_and_Last_Proper_Red_Hat_CEO_Promoting.shtml
    435 /n/2025/06/28/OMAustralia_Windows_Fell_to_All_Time_Low_Even_Lower_Than_iOS.shtml
    430 /n/2025/07/02/Microsoft_Lost_Its_Foothold_in_Africa.shtml
    430 /n/2025/06/28/Links_28_06_2025_CC_Signals_Virtue_Signals_to_Slop_Ponzi_Scheme.shtml
    423 /n/2025/07/04/What_Digital_Independence_Means.shtml
    415 /n/2025/07/02/Cities_in_France_and_Germany_Move_to_GNU_Linux_and_statCounter_.shtml
    411 /n/2025/06/29/They_Made_Technology_Scary_and_Taught_Us_That_It_s_Innocent_Fri.shtml
    410 /n/2025/06/29/Our_Desktops_Are_Not_Your_Experiments_X_is_Not_an_Experiment.shtml
    410 /n/2025/07/01/Gemini_Links_01_07_2025_Distraction_Free_Writing_and_Hytale_Mis.shtml
    409 /n/2025/06/29/Links_29_06_2025_Data_Breaches_and_Online_Censorship.shtml
    408 /n/2025/06/30/Gemini_Links_30_06_2025_The_AI_Hype_and_New_AuraGem_Ask.shtml
    408 /n/2025/06/30/Mass_Layoffs_at_Microsoft_Confirmed_XBox_Hardware_Is_Dead.shtml
    406 /n/2025/07/02/Yes_Microsoft_is_Again_Using_Its_Favourite_Liars_Stenographers_.shtml
    405 /n/2025/07/02/There_is_Nothing_That_LLMs_Can_Offer_Honest_People.shtml
    405 /n/2025/06/29/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    399 /n/2025/07/01/Links_01_07_2025_Beauty_of_Blogging_and_Etiquette_of_Collapse.shtml
    399 /n/2025/07/02/20_Years_Since_My_Thesis.shtml
    399 /n/2025/07/02/OSS_Fetishism_Wins_After_Ferenc_Zsolt_Szabo_Ousted_Microsoft_Mo.shtml
    395 /n/2025/07/02/GNU_Linux_Reaches_All_Time_High_in_the_United_States_of_America.shtml
    395 /n/2025/06/30/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    395 /n/2025/07/02/Hungary_Microsoft_Windows_Sinks_to_17_Market_Share.shtml
    395 /n/2025/07/02/Microsoft_Lost_29_of_Windows_Users_Based_on_Microsoft_Now_Come_.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Google Outsources Agent2Agent to Microsoft Proprietary Jail (GitHub), Linux Foundation is Openwashing Dangerous Hype
Some LF openwash
Thunderbird 140 ESR Focuses on Enterprise Needs
Thunderbird 140 ESR is out now, bringing smarter notifications, dark mode message rendering
Latest Tumbleweed Update Marks Myrlyn’s Introduction
The latest openSUSE Tumbleweed update brings Myrlyn
French city of Lyon ditching Microsoft for FOSS
The French city of Lyon has decided to ditch Microsoft’s Office suite and plans to adopt Linux and PostgreSQL
Linux-ready Meerkat meer10 Launches with Intel Core Ultra, PCIe Gen5 Storage, and Wi-Fi 7
System76 has updated its compact Linux mini PC lineup with the Meerkat meer10
GIMP 3.2 Promises New Paint Mode, Support for Importing Photoshop Patterns
The GIMP project released today GIMP 3.1.2 as the first development version of the next major release of this open-source, free, and cross-platform image editing software, GIMP 3.2.
 
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Red Hat, SUSE, and more
Security Leftovers
Security picks
Applications: tmux-rs, Kiwi TCMS, and Wayback
some software news
Programming Leftovers
Development leftovers
Open Hardware: Arduino, NanoPi, Fairphone, and More
Hardware picks
Web Browsers/Tools: curl user survey 2025 and Vivaldi Browser 7.5
WWW leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Kill -9 Song, BSD Now, and More
4 new picks
today's howtos
many from idroot
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
3 links for today
Our small team vs millions of bots
Read the latest update from the FSF tech team
COSMIC Desktop Lands in Void Linux
COSMIC Desktop is now available on Void Linux
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Who Really Built Linux? The Truth Behind the Code
Everything was ready except the heart of the system — the kernel
Mesa 25.1.5 Released
now out
Games: Lockdowns, Steam Deck, and More
news about gaming
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, PocketBeagle, and More
hardware picks
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Libreboot 25.06 “Luminous Lemon” released!
Today’s Libreboot 25.06 revision is a stable release
KDE Gear 25.04.3 Released as the Last Update in the KDE Gear 25.04 Series
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 25.04.3 as the third and last maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 25.04 open-source software suite series to address various issues in your favorite KDE apps.
Debian 13 Installer Now Supports Rescuing of Btrfs Systems Installed via Calamares
The Debian Project released the second Release Candidate (RC2) of the Debian Installer for the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series, which is expected in late June or early/mid July 2025.
I don't care that Microsoft is extending Windows 10's support, I'm still moving to Linux
So, here's why I'm still making the jump over to Linux
5 Reasons Xfce Is My Favorite Linux Desktop
Of all the desktop environments and window managers available on Linux
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
US Independence Day [original]
The message of self-determination is just as applicable in the tech world as it is in the political spheres
How I Use the Linux Terminal Without Destroying My OS
While the Linux terminal is still a part of Linux
I Turned a Mini PC Into a Steam Console With Linux
I like gaming on my Linux PC in my office, but I also like my living room couch
Imagining Krita on a Phone
Over the past couple of weeks, Timothée Giet has been working on a mock-up tablet and phone friendly UX for Krita
openSUSE turned 20
Last week, I was in Nürnberg for the openSUSE conference
today's leftovers
FOSS and more
CNX Software on ESP32, Cortex-M85 and More
some hardware picks
Postgres: pgtt v4.4 Released and Event for Postgres 2025
some psql news
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Linux Kernel, Microsoft Front Groups, and 'Linux' Foundation
some kernel and org stuff
GNOME: Hubert Figuière, Alley Chaggar, and Richard Littauer
GNOME updates
today's howtos
not so many for now
Liberux NEXX Linux phone with RK3588S and 32GB RAM hits Indiegogo
But the Liberux NEXX is a work-in-progress Linux phone that could be the most powerful to date
Applications: Converseen, Kubernetes, and More
Free software roundup
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly and More
RHEL clones and more
Libreboot 25.06 Open-Source BIOS/UEFI Firmware Adds More Hardware Support
Leah Rowe announced today a new version of the Libreboot open-source and free BIOS/UEFI firmware alternative, Libreboot 25.06, which adds support for new devices, as well as other improvements.
Android Leftovers
5 Android phones you should buy instead of the Nothing Phone 3
Steam Games and Gaming News
gaming stuff
These 6 features in Kali Linux help me keep my network security in top shape
Kali Linux has earned a solid reputation in cybersecurity circles for good reason
5 More Linux-First Mini PCs for Your Next Open Source Project
Mini PCs are awesome because of their versatility
7 GNOME extensions I could never switch to Windows and live without
GNOME is one of the more popular desktop environments available for Linux distros
Microsoft is Drowning [original]
Let's hope that GNU/Linux will gain a lot at the expense of Windows
GNOME 49 Will Require Deeper systemd Integration
Upcoming GNOME releases will require systemd for key session features
Ubuntu Fixes Desktop File Thumbnails Not Showing
Image, PDF and other supported file thumbnails will once again appear on the (literal) Ubuntu 24.04 LTS desktop
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Steam and Linux gaming is safe: Fedora will not drop 32-bit support after all — dev says proposal was 'not some conspiracy to break the gaming use case'
Maintaining 32-bit support will allow Steam to keep functioning on popular Linux distribution
Developing an application with TinySPARQL in 2025
Back a couple of months ago, I was given the opportunity to talk at LAS about search in GNOME
MX Linux MX-23.6 Libretto review - A bundle of awesome
It hasn't been that long since I last reviewed MX Linux
Darktable 5.2 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released with New Features
Darktable 5.2 has been released today as a new stable update to this powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform photography workflow application and raw developer software.
8 ways every Linux distro could make things a lot easier for newbies
Although Linux continues to grow, distributions could attract - and retain
Security and Windows TCO
mostly Windows TCO
Programming Leftovers
some coding bits, many python picks
GNU/Linux Leftovers
4 more stories
Open Hardware/Modding: Gaming Mouse, Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, STEMlab TI, and More
some hardware picks
Latest From redhat.com
Some Red Hat articles
today's howtos
mostly from idroot
Games: Proton Experimental, ProtonPlus, Nexus Mods, and More
7 stories from GamingOnLinux
Kernel: Linux and Asterinas in LWN
New articles
GNOME deepens systemd dependencies
Systemd, even then, was listed as a component that is encouraged but not required by GNOME. Wayland—which is soon to be the only supported display system for GNOME—is also named as a recommended (but not required) component.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles