news
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ Embedr Arduino IDE features Gemini-powered Hey Hi (AI) assistant with local code completion
Embedr is an AI-powered Arduino-like IDE designed to simplify development for Arduino-compatible microcontrollers. It looks very similar to the Cursor code editor and uses Microsoft’s Monaco Editor and Arduino CLI tools to enable features such as intelligent code suggestions, project skeleton generation, and visual debugging. Embedr has all the Arduino features that you are familiar with, and on top of that, you can add other LLMs and experiment just by adding the required plugin and connecting them via API keys.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ GPD MicroPC 2: Souped-Up Successor to Original Pocket PC [Ed: Promoting Windows products in a "Ubuntu" site; probably paid to do this...]
Everything receives a sequel eventually, and so it is so for the GPD MicroPC. A souped-up, second-gen successor to the small, serial-port-packing original goes on sale this summer. It boasts a bigger, brighter screen that rotates, a beefier Intel-based processor, faster storage and a slew of more capable ports – but will it still appeal to GNU/Linux users? The original GPD MicroPC released in 2021 certainly tried to.
-
Hackaday ☛ 3D Printer Turbo-Charges A Vintage Vehicle
[Ryan] of [Fat Lip Collective] has been on a streak of using 3D printing for his car mod projects. From spark plug adapters to exhaust pipes to dash panels, his CAD skills and additive manufacturing tech have played a number of roles in his process.
-
CNX Software ☛ Bela Gem audio and sensor add-on boards are designed for the PocketBeagle 2 (Crowdfunding)
Bela Gem Stereo and Bela Gem Multi are audio and sensor add-on boards designed for the PocketBeagle 2 SBC powered by a Texas Instruments Sitara AM6232/AM6254 dual-core or quad-core SoC. As its name implies, the Bela Gem Stereo board features two audio outputs and inputs, while the Bela Gem Multi board offers more flexibility with ten audio interfaces for more complex audio projects such as spatial audio systems. Both boards can be expanded through headers with sixteen GPIO and eight analog inputs, as well as a Qwicc I2C connector.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Gamer turns 2012 Honda CR-V into Need for Speed Underground controller — laptop reads throttle input using OBD and a Python library, even the steering works
Forget expensive simracing setups with carbon fiber seats and podium racing wheels, this is what driving in games should look like.
-
Hackaday ☛ Running An Entire PS1 Emulator In A DS Cartridge
Gaming on a Nintendo DS can bring back great memories of long car trips from the past. But looking back, we remember wishing to play more than the DS could ever hope to handle. [fami] looks into the SuperCard DSTWO in her recent video, a solution to our past sorrows.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Nephew of the ZX Spectrum inventor has created a handheld Raspberry Pi gaming console the size of a gift card — GamerCard features 4-inch square IPS screen and pre-loaded arcade games
GamerCard is a retro gaming handheld so portable than it's literally the size of a gift card, so you can now casually spend $170 at checkout.