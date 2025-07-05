news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Instructionals/Technical
The New Stack ☛ Build Your Own Private Cloud at Home With Docker
Games
The Finals Guarantees Linux Functionality Despite New Kernel Level Anti-Cheat
From wall-hacks, to aimbots, and everything in between, The Finals has been having a lot of trouble keeping cheaters at bay. With continued outrage from the community, Embark Studios is introducing a kernel-driver anti-cheat, but the upgraded security could potentially cause some hiccups.
Transform Your Pixel 3 XL into a Linux-powered Clamshell Cyberdeck
urning an old phone into a pocket-sized workstation is something that never gets old for DIY enthusiasts. If you have a Google Pixel 3 XL lying around, there’s a clever way to bring it back into daily use. By combining it with Kali NetHunter, a Linux distribution famed for its security features, and a Bluetooth keyboard, you end up with a compact tool that’s perfect for those who enjoy tinkering, hacking, or just having a portable command center at their fingertips.
The real beauty of this project is how it transforms a familiar smartphone into a fully functional palmtop device. With a custom 3D-printed clamshell case, the Pixel 3 XL now pairs up with a folding keyboard for a setup that’s both portable and practical. It feels like carrying a mini laptop, but it’s far easier to slip into a bag or even a jacket pocket, making fieldwork or on-the-go troubleshooting so much simpler.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Karton GSoC 2025 Blog #2: Qt SPICE Client
After my initial status blog, I was really surprised to see so much support and excitement about Karton, and I’m grateful for it!
A few weeks have gone by since the official coding period for Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code began.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Barry Kauler ☛ Found cause of dead mouse at startup
Gradually fixing these bugs! I posted a list of issues several days ago:
Many bugs have been fixed, including the broken network tray applet, see recent post:
Another bug was the mouse pointer being frozen for several seconds after the desktop starts. I was immensely puzzled by that, until today...
I had a hunch that it might be something to do with udev, so compiled the Xorg server without udev support, thinking that is the most likely culprit. Good news, the devx sfs works. Also good news, the mouse pointer worked immediately.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Agama Releasing version 16
As we dive into the European summer, Agama development goes on steady. And what is more refreshing than a new version of a GNU/Linux installer? Enjoy Agama 16, loaded with bug fixes and several features covering both unattended and interactive scenarios.
Regarding the former, we keep expanding the configuration options that are accessible using the Agama command line tools and the JSON profiles. So let's start by taking a look to those features before jumping into the more visible user interface changes.
Debian Family
[Old] The Guardian UK ☛ Ian Murdock: a tribute to the man and his work on Linux
Back in 1993, Linux itself was less than two years old and a year away from version 1.0. Collaborating with him was his then-wife Deborah Lynn – she was the Deb of Debian, and he was the ian. He also created the apt-get package manager.
Let’s pause here to explain what those are, because our lives would likely not be the same without them.
Matthias Geiger: Using the debputy language server in Debian (with neovim)
Since some time now debputy is available in the archive. It is a declarative buildsystem for debian packages, but also includes a Language Server (LS) part.
