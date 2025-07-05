GNU/Linux Leftovers

urning an old phone into a pocket-sized workstation is something that never gets old for DIY enthusiasts. If you have a Google Pixel 3 XL lying around, there’s a clever way to bring it back into daily use. By combining it with Kali NetHunter, a Linux distribution famed for its security features, and a Bluetooth keyboard, you end up with a compact tool that’s perfect for those who enjoy tinkering, hacking, or just having a portable command center at their fingertips.

The real beauty of this project is how it transforms a familiar smartphone into a fully functional palmtop device. With a custom 3D-printed clamshell case, the Pixel 3 XL now pairs up with a folding keyboard for a setup that’s both portable and practical. It feels like carrying a mini laptop, but it’s far easier to slip into a bag or even a jacket pocket, making fieldwork or on-the-go troubleshooting so much simpler.