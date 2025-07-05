Cosmic Expansion is an exciting 2D space shooter where you take on the role of a seasoned space pilot tasked with destroying waves of enemy spaceships. Your goal is to defeat as many enemies as possible while avoiding enemy fire and mines.

As you progress through the game, you will face off against powerful bosses that guard each stage. Defeating them upgrades your weapons, making you even stronger and ready to face the next wave of increasingly difficult enemies.

This is free and open source software.