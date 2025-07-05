news
Free and Open Source Software
Length measures objects on screen - LinuxLinks
Length is a GNOME application for measuring distances on screen to help you design and inspect layouts and graphics.
This is free and open source software.
Cosmic Expansion - space 2D shooter game - LinuxLinks
Cosmic Expansion is an exciting 2D space shooter where you take on the role of a seasoned space pilot tasked with destroying waves of enemy spaceships. Your goal is to defeat as many enemies as possible while avoiding enemy fire and mines.
As you progress through the game, you will face off against powerful bosses that guard each stage. Defeating them upgrades your weapons, making you even stronger and ready to face the next wave of increasingly difficult enemies.
This is free and open source software.
Ghost - xboard compatible chess engine - LinuxLinks
Ghost is an xboard compatible chess engine.
Search algorithm:
MTD(f) search. Multicore support: Internally, it uses work-stealing provided by the Threading Building Blocks library. Currently, there is still a known scalability bug in my implementation, so the speedup is not optimal.. Singular Extensions (SE): This is the most important algorithmical addition in comparison with Ghost 2. It was a clear improvement to the search. All in all, the search is fairly minimal. It is still work in progress and hopefully we will see some improvements in the near future. Cross-platform software – runs under Linux and Windows.
This is free and open source software.
moserial - serial terminal for GNOME desktop - LinuxLinks
moserial is a clean, friendly gtk-based serial terminal for the GNOME desktop.
It supports the view of incoming and outgoing data in both ASCII and hexadecimal formats with the option to log this data. It also supports sending and receiving of x, y, and z-modem files, and has profiles to easily switch between configurations for different devices you are communicating with.
This is free and open source software.
hashdir - checksum directories and files - LinuxLinks
hashdir aims to be the easiest way to hash a file/directory. This is useful in many situations such as transferring files, archiving data, or detecting duplicates. It is a single binary, works on all major OS’s, and has a simple command-line interface.
This is free and open source software.
Orange Pi RV2 Single Board Computer Running Linux: orangepi-config - LinuxLinks
This is a new series of articles focusing on RISC-V single board computers running Linux. One set of articles concentrates on the Orange Pi RV2, a cost-effective RISC-V development board with Ky X1 8-core RISC-V AI CPU, providing 2TOPS CPU fusion of general-purpose computing power to support rapid deployment of AI model algorithms.
The Orange Pi RV2 is a low cost RISC-V single board computer designed to be an affordable option for those interested in exploring RISC-V technology. We write a lot about open source software. But open source hardware is just as exciting. I’m testing the 4GB RAM model which is available for around £37. Impressive considering the feature set of the board.
GOnnect - easy to use VoIP client - LinuxLinks
GOnnect is an opinionated, simple, easy to use VoIP client, designed for Flatpak based installations. What is special about GOnnect is that is meant to be provisioned.
For that reason it has no configuration wizard or SIP settings dialog and requires a working configuration file in place. To assist you in getting started, there are a couple of prepared templates to choose from.
This is free and open source software.