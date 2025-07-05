Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

9to5Linux

Debian 13 Installer Now Supports Rescuing of Btrfs Systems Installed via Calamares

The Debian Installer Trixie RC2 release is here with support for rescuing Btrfs systems installed via the Calamares installer, adds support for installing systemd-cryptsetup alongside cryptsetup-initramfs, and adds support for Apple MTP and Apple SPI keyboards as found on ARM-based laptops like M1 MacBook Pro and M2 MacBook Air.

KDE Gear 25.04.3 Released as the Last Update in the KDE Gear 25.04 Series

Coming almost a month after KDE Gear 25.04.2, the KDE Gear 25.04.3 release is here to fix HTML detection inside mobipocket files in the Okular document viewer, as well as limit the number of poll choice and fix a crash that occurred when clicking on “Mark as Read” in the notifications page in the Tokodon client for Mastodon.

Libreboot 25.06 Open-Source BIOS/UEFI Firmware Adds More Hardware Support

Libreboot 25.06 adds support for the Acer Q45T-AM mainboard, which is similar to the G43T-AM3 mainboard, as well as for the Dell Precision T1700 SFF and MT mainboards, updates GRUB, SeaBIOS, Untitled, flashprog, U-Boot, and uefitool to newer revisions, and disables hyperthreading by default for ThinkPad T480/3050micro.

Thunderbird 140 Adds ‘Mark as Spam’ and ‘Mark as Starred’ Actions to Notifications

Highlights of Thunderbird 140 include new ‘Mark as Spam’ and ‘Mark as Starred’ actions to email notifications after the introduction of ‘Mark as Read’ and ‘Delete’ actions in Thunderbird 139, as well as the enablement of the Account Hub by default for the second email setup.

LinuxGizmos.com

Axiomtek KIWI330 Combines 1.6″ SBC Form Factor with Alder Lake-N Processor

Axiomtek has introduced the KIWI330, an ultra-compact single board computer for edge AIoT projects with limited space. Measuring just 72 mm by 56 mm and 1.6 mm thick, the KIWI330 targets robotics, smart gateways, industrial automation, and other applications needing performance in a small footprint.

Linux-ready Meerkat meer10 Launches with Intel Core Ultra, PCIe Gen5 Storage, and Wi-Fi 7

System76 has updated its compact Linux mini PC lineup with the Meerkat meer10, which builds on its predecessor’s small form factor while adding faster processors, modern storage, and improved connectivity for users who want a capable Linux workstation in a tiny footprint.

(Updated) Bela Upgrades Embedded DSP Platforms with PocketBeagle 2 Support and New Web IDE

Bela.io has unveiled the Gem Stereo and Gem Multi, two new open-source boards that expand PocketBeagle 2 into a real-time digital signal processing platform. Designed for audio and sensor applications, the boards target creative, educational, and research projects requiring low-latency performance and flexible I/O.

RP2350-PiZero Pairs RP2350 Microcontroller with Raspberry Pi Zero Form Factor

Waveshare has launched an embedded platform with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi Zero, powered by the RP2350 microcontroller. Key features include a DVI interface for displays and a lithium battery connector for portable applications.

Internet Society

The Internet Society at WSIS HLE 2025 in Switzerland

The WSIS High-Level Event (HLE) is a global meeting co-organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and other UN agencies to review progress on the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) action lines. It serves as a platform for governments, civil society, the private sector, and international organizations to assess the ICT (Information and Communication Technology) development and their impact on achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), fostering people-centered, inclusive, and development-oriented information and knowledge societies.

From Experience to Curiosity

When Cheryl Langdon-Orr began her learning journey with the Internet Society, she wasn’t a new learner in the traditional sense. With a career spanning decades in science, psychology, and international business and a history of shaping Internet governance through leadership in Australia’s Internet Society chapter, Cheryl has long been part of the global conversation on how the Internet evolves. Yet, despite her experience, she enrolled in course after course. Why? For Cheryl, learning is more than professional development; it’s a way to lead with credibility and care. 

Free and Open Source Software

Google Outsources Agent2Agent to Microsoft Proprietary Jail (GitHub), Linux Foundation is Openwashing Dangerous Hype

  
Thunderbird 140 ESR Focuses on Enterprise Needs

  
Latest Tumbleweed Update Marks Myrlyn’s Introduction

  
I ditched Chrome and Firefox for this snappy open-source browser, and it exceeded expectations

  
today's leftovers

  
Games: OpenMW 0.49, Proton 10.0-2, SteamOS / Steam Deck

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Gnuinos – spin of Devuan Linux

  
This Week in Plasma: chugging along

  
This Week in GNOME: #207 Replacing Shortcuts

  
Alternate reality - Ubuntu with Plasma

  
Plasma 6.4 Wayland vs X11, processor and power benchmarks

  
Bluestar Linux: Arch Power, User-Friendly Polish

  
Get in losers, we're moving to Linux!

  
Today in Techrights

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Applications: tmux-rs, Kiwi TCMS, and Wayback

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware: Arduino, NanoPi, Fairphone, and More

  
Web Browsers/Tools: curl user survey 2025 and Vivaldi Browser 7.5

  
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Kill -9 Song, BSD Now, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

  
Our small team vs millions of bots

  
French city of Lyon ditching Microsoft for FOSS

  
COSMIC Desktop Lands in Void Linux

  
Linux-ready Meerkat meer10 Launches with Intel Core Ultra, PCIe Gen5 Storage, and Wi-Fi 7

  
GIMP 3.2 Promises New Paint Mode, Support for Importing Photoshop Patterns

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Who Really Built Linux? The Truth Behind the Code

  
Mesa 25.1.5 Released

  
Games: Lockdowns, Steam Deck, and More

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, PocketBeagle, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
Libreboot 25.06 “Luminous Lemon” released!

  
KDE Gear 25.04.3 Released as the Last Update in the KDE Gear 25.04 Series

  
Debian 13 Installer Now Supports Rescuing of Btrfs Systems Installed via Calamares

  
I don't care that Microsoft is extending Windows 10's support, I'm still moving to Linux

  
5 Reasons Xfce Is My Favorite Linux Desktop

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
US Independence Day [original]

  
How I Use the Linux Terminal Without Destroying My OS

  
I Turned a Mini PC Into a Steam Console With Linux

  
Imagining Krita on a Phone

  
openSUSE turned 20

  
today's leftovers

  
CNX Software on ESP32, Cortex-M85 and More

  
Postgres: pgtt v4.4 Released and Event for Postgres 2025

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Linux Kernel, Microsoft Front Groups, and 'Linux' Foundation

  
GNOME: Hubert Figuière, Alley Chaggar, and Richard Littauer

  
today's howtos

  
Liberux NEXX Linux phone with RK3588S and 32GB RAM hits Indiegogo

  
Applications: Converseen, Kubernetes, and More

  
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly and More

  
Libreboot 25.06 Open-Source BIOS/UEFI Firmware Adds More Hardware Support

  
Android Leftovers

  
Steam Games and Gaming News

  
These 6 features in Kali Linux help me keep my network security in top shape

  
5 More Linux-First Mini PCs for Your Next Open Source Project

  
7 GNOME extensions I could never switch to Windows and live without

  
Microsoft is Drowning [original]

  
GNOME 49 Will Require Deeper systemd Integration

  
Ubuntu Fixes Desktop File Thumbnails Not Showing

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Steam and Linux gaming is safe: Fedora will not drop 32-bit support after all — dev says proposal was 'not some conspiracy to break the gaming use case'

  
Developing an application with TinySPARQL in 2025

  
MX Linux MX-23.6 Libretto review - A bundle of awesome

  
Darktable 5.2 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released with New Features

  
8 ways every Linux distro could make things a lot easier for newbies

  
Security and Windows TCO

  
Programming Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Gaming Mouse, Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, STEMlab TI, and More

  
Latest From redhat.com

  
today's howtos

  
Games: Proton Experimental, ProtonPlus, Nexus Mods, and More

  
Kernel: Linux and Asterinas in LWN

  
GNOME deepens systemd dependencies

  
Today in Techrights

  
