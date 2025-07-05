news
Games: OpenMW 0.49, Proton 10.0-2, SteamOS / Steam Deck
GamingOnLinux ☛ OpenMW 0.49 arrives to enhanced Morrowind and they're looking to support later Bethesda games
Whew, this one took a while. Around three years of development went into OpenMW 0.49.0 which is now available to play Morrowind with lots of enhancements.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton 10.0-2 gets a small release candidate update for Linux, SteamOS / Steam Deck
Valve released a small update to the current testing build of Proton 10.0-2, ahead of the upcoming stable release for Linux, SteamOS / Steam Deck. The first Beta for Proton 10 was released back in April, with a Release Candidate arriving in late June.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Blue Archive from NEXON arrives on Steam and works on Linux, SteamOS / Steam Deck
Blue Archive is an incredibly popular anime gacha RPG from NEXON that has made its way from mobile to Steam, and it works on Linux too.