Linux kernel and coreboot news

When ANSI C and POSIX came along, they inherited this existing situation and there wasn't much they could do about it (POSIX was mostly documenting existing practice). I believe that they also wanted to allow a situation where POSIX functions were implemented on top of whatever oddball system calls you wanted to have your library code do, even if they set errno. So the only thing POSIX could really require was the traditional Unix behavior that if something failed and it was documented to set errno on failure, you could then look at errno and have it be meaningful.