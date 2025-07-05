news
Linux kernel and coreboot news
University of Toronto ☛ What is going on in Unix with errno's limited nature
When ANSI C and POSIX came along, they inherited this existing situation and there wasn't much they could do about it (POSIX was mostly documenting existing practice). I believe that they also wanted to allow a situation where POSIX functions were implemented on top of whatever oddball system calls you wanted to have your library code do, even if they set errno. So the only thing POSIX could really require was the traditional Unix behavior that if something failed and it was documented to set errno on failure, you could then look at errno and have it be meaningful.
Coreboot (Official) ☛ Announcing the coreboot release 25.06
coreboot 25.06 The coreboot project is pleased to announce the release of coreboot 25.06, another milestone in our work promoting the use of open-source firmware. This release incorporates almost 900 commits from more than 120 contributors, including 28 first time contributors.
The New Stack ☛ How AI Helps Maintain the Linux Kernel
Like any other novice engineer intern, LLMs have been put to work in the Linux kernel core development community doing the drudgery no one else has time to do.