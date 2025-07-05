Next-generation EasyOS 6.101 V7alpha and Bluepup fixed in Easy Excalibur

news

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 05, 2025



Barry Kauler ☛ Next-generation EasyOS 6.101 V7alpha Heaps of progress since version 6.94 was released. Blog posts:

Found cause of dead mouse at startup — July 04, 2025

Proper fix for network tray applet — July 03, 2025

Wow PKGget window resizable — July 01, 2025

woofQ2 now generates devx sfs — June 28, 2025

As well as various things tweaked and fixed not mentioned in blog posts.



By "next generation", I mean built with the new "woofQ2", which is maybe shaping up to be the next-generation, only "maybe". Easy Scarthgap is built with woofQ, and that isn't going to change, as woofQ2 is specifically tied to using APT (Debian's package manager), and hence to building from packages of a Linux distribution that uses .deb packages. Though, should mention, there is "apt-rpm".