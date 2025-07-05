news
Next-generation EasyOS 6.101 V7alpha and Bluepup fixed in Easy Excalibur
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Next-generation EasyOS 6.101 V7alpha
Heaps of progress since version 6.94 was released. Blog posts:
- Found cause of dead mouse at startup — July 04, 2025
- Proper fix for network tray applet — July 03, 2025
- Wow PKGget window resizable — July 01, 2025
- woofQ2 now generates devx sfs — June 28, 2025
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Bluepup fixed in Easy Excalibur
That was one of the reported bugs, so Easy version 6.101 has Blueman bluetooth GUI.
Wasn't satisfied leaving Bluepup broken, as it has worked reliably for years. Suddenly now in Easy Excalibur, the VTE terminal embedded in gtkdialog no longer displays anything.
As well as various things tweaked and fixed not mentioned in blog posts.
By "next generation", I mean built with the new "woofQ2", which is maybe shaping up to be the next-generation, only "maybe". Easy Scarthgap is built with woofQ, and that isn't going to change, as woofQ2 is specifically tied to using APT (Debian's package manager), and hence to building from packages of a Linux distribution that uses .deb packages. Though, should mention, there is "apt-rpm".