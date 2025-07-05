news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 05, 2025



Quoting: These Are the Best Linux Distros to Install on a Mini PC —

Mini PCs are versatile computing devices, thanks to their compact design, low power consumption, and often quiet operation. However, you can significantly enhance their capabilities by pairing them with a solid Linux distribution.

One of the biggest advantages of Linux is that it is not limited to just a couple of versions, unlike proprietary platforms. There are numerous distros to choose from, each with its own unique strengths and capabilities.

With the right Linux distro, you can precisely tailor your Mini PC for its intended role, whether that's a simple workstation for everyday computing or a discrete home theater PC for your entertainment needs. So, here are some of my top picks for six of the most common use cases of a Mini PC.