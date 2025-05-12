The Plamo Linux maintainer group has announced the release of Plamo Linux 8.2, the latest release of the Japanese project's distribution that is loosely modeled on Slackware Linux and actively maintained since 2001. The new release provides updates packages, including Linux kernel 6.12.21 (with NVIDIA driver 570.133.07), GCC 14.2.0, LLVM 19.1.0, Mesa 25.0.3, Xfce 4.20, LXQt 2.1, MATE 1.28, Firefox 137.0, FFmpeg 7.1.1, TeX Live 20240313, LibreOffice 24.8.6. The developers have removed some unnecessary network-related tools and firmware during installation to slim down the installer; as a result, it is possible that hardware which was previously supported is no longer usable (due to a lack of firmware). In addition, there is a new tool, Plamo8_USBboot_img.zip, for booting from a VFAT-formatted USB memory stick. One copy the EFI, boot and GRUB directories present in this zip file to a USB memory stick and boot from the USB memory stick via UEFI (depending on the UEFI implementation). This environment includes network tools and a full set of Linux firmware, so it can also be used as a rescue system.