Servers, Containers, and Linux

The processors used for our designs are primarily 16- and 32-bit Microchip MCUs, with RAM from 8 to 32 KB, and ROM from 128 to 512 KB, without any kind of MMU. Sometimes, there are even more modest 8-bit chips.

So, it's clear that we have no chance to use any kind of Linux kernel in our products. Some people even write firmware for microcontrollers without any kind of OS, but I prefer not to be one of them, as long as the hardware allows me to run an OS. So, we need for some kind of RTOS (Real-Time Operating System).