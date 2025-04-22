news
Servers, Containers, and Linux
-
Digital Camera World ☛ Every photographer should get a website – and in 2025 there's no excuse, as it's easier than you think, as I found out
Tired of algorithm battles and compressed images on Instagram? Build your own online portfolio instead – where YOU make the rules
-
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes Multicontainer Pods: An Overview
As cloud-native architectures continue to evolve, Kubernetes has become the go-to platform for deploying complex, distributed systems. One of the most powerful yet nuanced design patterns in this ecosystem is the sidecar pattern—a technique that allows developers to extend application functionality without diving deep into source code.
-
The New Stack ☛ Open Source and Container Security Are Fundamentally Broken
Container security today is broken because it forces organizations to engage in a constant, reactive game of whack-a-mole. It starts with a single base image. That image gets deployed across thousands of instances, each supporting its own set of applications — each a delicate snowflake stack of dependencies, configurations, and quirks.
-
Old VCR ☛ Let's give PRO/VENIX a barely adequate, pre-C89 TCP/IP stack (featuring Slirp-CK)
I had this grand idea many moons ago about writing up a TCP/IP stack for the Commodore 64, along with a lot of other people, and several of those people eventually did so before I even wrote a single opcode of 6502 assembly. For that purpose I had bought the box set of TCP/IP Illustrated (what would now be called the first edition prior to the 2011 update) for a hundred-odd bucks on sale which has now sat on my bookshelf, encased in its original shrinkwrap, for at least twenty years. It would be fun to put up the 4.4BSD data structures poster it came with but that would require opening it.
-
[Old] Dmitry Frank ☛ How I ended up writing a new real-time kernel [Dmitry Frank]
The processors used for our designs are primarily 16- and 32-bit Microchip MCUs, with RAM from 8 to 32 KB, and ROM from 128 to 512 KB, without any kind of MMU. Sometimes, there are even more modest 8-bit chips.
So, it's clear that we have no chance to use any kind of Linux kernel in our products. Some people even write firmware for microcontrollers without any kind of OS, but I prefer not to be one of them, as long as the hardware allows me to run an OS. So, we need for some kind of RTOS (Real-Time Operating System).