PostgreSQL: Pigsty, Ora2Pg, and SynchDB
PostgreSQL ☛ Pigsty v3.4 Released, PG RDS with MySQL Compatibility
The Pigsty project has released v3.4, delivering major enhancements for PostgreSQL users who want flexibility, observability, and simplicity in managing self-hosted PG RDS.
The v3.4 introduction Blog. Check more at pigsty.io
The highlight of this release is support for using openHalo, a PostgreSQL 14-based fork that also speaks the MySQL wire protocol on port 3306, allowing seamless migration from MySQL with zero client-side changes. Just install with
./configure -c mysqland connect using either MySQL or PostgreSQL tools.
PostgreSQL ☛ Ora2Pg v25.0 has been released
Version 25.0 of Ora2Pg, a free and reliable tool used to migrate an Oracle database to PostgreSQL, has been officially released and is publicly available for download.
This major release fix several issues reported since last release and adds some new features and improvements: [...]
PostgreSQL ☛ SynchDB 1.1 Released - Now with Oracle Support and Enhanced Data Transformation
Release Date: April 17, 2025
We're excited to announce the release of SynchDB 1.1! This update expands our heterogeneous database synchronization capabilities with Oracle connector support, enhanced data transformation features, and significant performance improvements to the core data processing engine.
SynchDB continues to provide seamless, native data synchronization from multiple database platforms directly to PostgreSQL without middleware, now with expanded compatibility and flexibility.