Kernel/Linux Leftovers
FUDZilla ☛ Intel’s Bartlett Lake-S P-core-only CPU confirmed in Linux kernel patch
Chipzilla’s engineers have confirmed the existence of a P-core-only variant of its Bartlett Lake-S platform in a fresh Linux kernel patch, giving the rumour mill a much-needed shot of validation.
According to Tom's Hardware, the patch assigns a CPUID — Family 6, Model 215 (0xD7) — to Bartlett Lake, allowing Linux to recognise the chips at boot and execute optimised code paths via the Intel CPU dispatcher. Tucked inside the patch notes was a sentence: “Bartlett Lake has a P-core only product with Raptor Cove.
IT Pro Today ☛ How Linux Communities Are Driving AI Innovation [Ed: Pushing buzzwords by taking brands like "Linux" way out of scope; the kernel does not do slop]
Linux communities are at the heart of AI innovation, contributing to open source frameworks, optimizing hardware acceleration, and fostering global collaboration.
Distributions and Operating Systems
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Mosaic Media Ventures Pvt Ltd ☛ The integration of cloud-native, AI, Edge and Linux is growing stronger: SUSE’s CTPO [Ed: A parade of buzzwords]
Businesses are seeing greater value from open-source software, such as improved productivity and reduced operational costs, believes Thomas Di Giacomo, Chief Technology and Product Officer at German open-source firm SUSE. He however believes that only a few models can truly be considered open source, emphasising the need for both innovation and ethical considerations
