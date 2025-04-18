news
Red Hat and IBM, Layoffs and Shutdowns
-
Red Hat Official ☛ By the numbers: Security insights from Red Hat and IBM
Within the report and in collaboration with Red Hat Insights, “IBM X-Force found that more than half of Red Hat Enterprise Linux customers' environments had not deployed a patch for at least one critical CVE in their environment, and 18% had not patched five or more. At the same time, IBM X-Force found the most active ransomware families (e.g., Akira, Clop, Lockbit and RansomHub) are now supporting both Windows and Linux versions of their ransomware.”
-
IT Pro ☛ Red Hat just made three big changes to its developer hub – here’s what you need to know
Updates to the Red Hat Developer Hub include one major change
-
Google ☛ Google, Bytedance, and Red Hat make Kubernetes generative AI inference aware [Ed: A "partnership with Red Hat and ByteDance" makes one wonder why IBM would want to go down this road again]
-
Financial Express ☛ Bengaluru techie shares ‘horrible interview experience’ with IBM, says company ‘lied about CTC’ - Trending News | The Financial Express
The techie, who recently interviewed at IBM’s Bengaluru office, claimed the company low-balled him with a disappointing offer, despite initially assuring him that his salary expectations would be met.
-
CNBC ☛ IBM Vice Chairman Gary Cohn: The probability of a recession is higher but still depends on policy
Gary Cohn, IBM vice chairman and former director of the National Economic Council, joins CNBC's 'Money Movers' to discuss outlooks on U.S. trade policy, markets, probability of a recession, and much more.
-
The Register UK ☛ IBM orders US sales to locate near customers or offices
IBM, which employees wryly or ruefully say stands for I've Been Moved, is once again moving its employees.
On Tuesday, Big Blue shared new rules on where it expects its US sales staff to work: At least three days a week at a client, a flagship office, or a sales hub.
And the mainframe giant last week told all US Cloud employees, sales or otherwise, to return to the office at least three days per week at designated "strategic" locations.
Several current and former IBM employees who have spoken to The Register about IBM's work directives argue that these policies represent stealth layoffs because older (and presumably more highly compensated) employees tend to be less willing to uproot their lives, and families where applicable, than the "early professional hires" IBM has been courting at some legal risk.