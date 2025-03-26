news
Free and Open Source Software
Restic Backup GX offers a simple GUI for restic - LinuxLinks
Restic Backup GX is a simple GUI for restic, built with Electron and Vue3.
Existing restic repositories can be used. When first creating a profile the app will detect if a repository already exists. Folders will be added from existing snapshots if possible.
This is free and open source software.
12 Lightweight Markup Languages - LinuxLinks
By using these open source tools, individuals can produce high quality annotated text within a few minutes, and at no cost at all. The code is portable, and can be output to documents in a wide array of formats.
Let’s explore the 12 lightweight markup languages at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.
18 Useful Free Books to Learn about Machine Learning - LinuxLinks
Deep Learning is a subset of Machine Learning that uses multi-layers artificial neural networks to deliver state-of-the-art accuracy in tasks such as object detection, speech recognition, language translation and others. Think of Machine Learning as cutting-edge, and Deep Learning as the cutting-edge of the cutting-edge.
Both Machine Learning and Deep Learning are changing the world. Deep Learning is trending.
This roundup picks some useful books to learn about machine learning. The books are free to read. The article is divided into 3 pages.
gr-dab is a GNU Radio Digital Audio Broadcasting module - LinuxLinks
gr-dab contains everything needed to get audio from DAB and DAB+. All SDRs supported by gr-osmosdr and which can tune to the DAB frequencies can be used with grdab. It has been verified to work with RTL-SDR, HackRF and USRP B200. grdab can receive both DAB and DAB+ audio.
