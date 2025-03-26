news
Windows 10 Support Ends: Which Linux Distribution Should You Choose?
There’s a myth floating around that Linux is only for developers or hobbyists glued to their terminals. That might’ve been true 15 years ago, but today, Linux distributions come with polished user interfaces, easy installation wizards, and even built-in app stores.
I recently helped a retired neighbor breathe new life into her old laptop with Linux Mint—and she now browses the web and emails her family daily without any issues. If you’re looking to do the same, choosing the right Linux distro is the key.