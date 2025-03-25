Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi PoE+ Injector on sale now at $25
Many of our favourite Raspberry Pi applications, from garden webcams to industrial controllers, involve putting our products in out-of-the-way locations, where they act as a bridge between the network and the physical world. But the more out-of-the-way the location, the more challenging it is to get power.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi's new PoE+ Injector supports all generations of PoE HATs
Supporting IEEE 802.3af (PoE 13W) and IEEE 802.11at (PoE+ 25W) standards, the Raspberry Pi PoE Injector has enough power for the Raspberry Pi 3B+, 4. With 25W it could also power the Raspberry Pi 5 as it up to the necessary 30W of power.
Arduino ☛ This Arduino Nano Every-controlled machine automatically mixes acrylic paint of any color
That all happens under the control of an Arduino Nano Every board. That operates peristaltic pumps, via L298N motor drivers, that dispense each color. Afterwards, a flushing procedure clears the lines before the next mix. The pumps fit into a 3D-printed stand, with the hoses dropping below to a waiting container.
Hackaday ☛ Color By Code | Hackaday.io
We made a custom-color paint mixer in a couple short weeks for a class prototyping project. This robot is designed to mix together Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, and Black acrylic paints to create any color based on user input. The motivation for this project is that painting is fun, but buying paint is not so fun -- different colors can become expensive quickly, especially if only small quantities are needed. Mixing colors manually is always an option, but who has time for that? Not to mention that it's nearly impossible to replicate a color that has been manually mixed once before if more is needed. Our solution to this problem is Color By Code, an Arduino + peristaltic pump powered custom paint mixer! [...]
Olimex ☛ WCH 32-bit RISC-V microcontrollers and tools in stock
We have now RISC-V section on our web, where we are going to offer RISC-V tools, microcontrollers and boards.
Olimex ☛ Samsung / Hanwa SMT pick and place machines consumables are in stock
We operate eight such machines at Olimex and there are lot of parts which are consumables, so we keep some items always in stock to be sure there will be no accidental production stops.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico 2 FFT sound spectrum analyzer visualizes audio via OLED display
If you're not familiar with the term, FFT stands for "Fast Fourier Transform". This is an algorithm that can be used to take sound data from input devices like microphones and transforms it into a visual sound wave that you can see in real time on a screen. With a little bit of tweaking, this project can be modified to work for other systems too like radars.
HowTo Geek ☛ Why I Built My External SSD Instead of Buying a Premade One
However, these are far too often actually way more limiting than you'd expect. While great if you want a simple solution, there's no upgrade path. If you buy a drive that's USB 3.2 10Gb/s, then you'll always be stuck at that speed. If you buy a 1TB drive, you'll always be stuck with that amount of storage.
This might be fine for many people, but it's not for me. While, yes, I do have a few of these style of drives (500GB portable SSDs that I purchased nearly a decade ago), when I was recently looking to pick up a drive to use for my photos, I wanted to go a different route. 500GB wouldn't have been enough for what I wanted, and I also wanted to have the ability to upgrade the drive in the future, be that a higher capacity or faster read and write speeds.