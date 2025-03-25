today's howtos
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Emby Media Server on Debian 12
Emby is an open-source alternative to Plex Media Server. Emby supports multiple operating systems such as Linux, FreeBSD, Windows, and MacOS. As for clients, it supports almost every device, from smartphones to Desktop. This means that you can access your media files almost everywhere.
This guide will teach you how to install the Emby Media Server on Debian 12. You will install Emby with Nginx as a reverse proxy and enable UFW. Let's get started.
Andy Bell ☛ Carousels with CSS
All-in-all, this seems like a good feature of CSS — whether you agree with carousels or not — because the more client-side, DOM manipulating JavaScript we can get rid of, the better. One thing I also like about Adam’s demos especially is the progressive enhancement angle. We simply love to see it.
Yuan Chuan ☛ CSS Animation with offset-path
This is from last year when I tried to recreate Rach Smith's P5.js animation using CSS. The animation seemed like it could be implemented in a breeze, but there's an illusion of simplicity. The process of manually updating the positions and directions of each box was a bit tricky.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install PhotoFlare on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
PhotoFlare stands out as an impressive open-source image editor for GNU/Linux users seeking powerful editing capabilities without overwhelming complexity. Whether you’re a beginner looking to make simple adjustments or an advanced user needing robust editing features, PhotoFlare delivers a balanced experience.
ID Root ☛ How To Install NestJS on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install NestJS on openSUSE. NestJS stands as a powerful, progressive Node.js framework designed for building scalable server-side applications with elegant architecture. For openSUSE users seeking to leverage this modern TypeScript-based framework, proper installation requires specific configuration steps to ensure optimal performance.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenRGB on Debian 12
OpenRGB has emerged as a powerful solution for GNU/Linux users seeking to control their RGB devices without relying on proprietary software. For Debian 12 (Bookworm) users, installing and configuring this open-source utility can transform how you manage RGB lighting across multiple devices.
