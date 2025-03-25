Emby is an open-source alternative to Plex Media Server. Emby supports multiple operating systems such as Linux, FreeBSD, Windows, and MacOS. As for clients, it supports almost every device, from smartphones to Desktop. This means that you can access your media files almost everywhere.

This guide will teach you how to install the Emby Media Server on Debian 12. You will install Emby with Nginx as a reverse proxy and enable UFW. Let's get started.