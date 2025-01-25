posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 25, 2025



Quoting: Llama 3.1 Community License is not a free software license —

The FSF has published its evaluation of the "Llama 3.1 Community License Agreement." This is not a free software license and you should not use it, nor any software released under it.

Not only does it deny users their freedom, but it also purports to hand over powers to the licensors that should only be exercised through lawmaking by democratically-elected governments. Moreover, it has been applied by Meta to a machine-learning (ML) application, even though the license completely fails to address software freedom challenges inherent in such applications.

The FSF's Licensing and Compliance Lab maintains a list of licenses where we classify licenses by their freedom, whether they are copyleft licenses, and their compatibility with the GNU General Public License (GPL). We decided to review the Llama license because it is being applied to an ML application and model, while at the same time being presented by Meta as if it grants users a degree of software freedom. This is certainly not the case, and we want the free software community to have clarity on this.