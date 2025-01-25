posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 25, 2025



Quoting: Guix User and Contributor Survey 2024: The Results (part 2) — 2025 — Blog — GNU Guix —

The results from the Guix User and Contributor Survey (2024) are in and we're digging into them in a series of posts! Check out the first post for the details of how users initially adopt Guix, the challenges they find while adopting it and how important it is in their environment. In this part, we're going to cover how use of Guix matures, which parts are the most loved and lots of other details.

As a reminder there were 943 full responses to the survey, of this 53% were from users and 32% were from contributors.