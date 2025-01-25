Free and Open Source Software, and Review

Tux Machines

ESP32-S3 Development Board with 2-Inch Display, Camera Interface, and 6-Axis IMU

The ESP32-S3-LCD-2 is a compact development board based on the ESP32-S3R8 processor. It integrates features such as wireless connectivity, a small LCD display, and various interface options, including a battery connector for portable applications.

Super Watchdog Raspberry Pi HAT with Battery Backup Gains Multi-Chemistry Support

The Super Watchdog HAT with UPS Battery Backup provides power management and reliability for mission-critical Raspberry Pi applications. It supports all Raspberry Pi models, ensuring uninterrupted operation, data protection during outages, and system monitoring.

Internet Society

Connection for a Cause: One Woman’s Journey of Digital Empowerment

Growing up in a small village in Murang’a County, Kenya, Ruth Njeri had nearly no access to the digital world. Today, she is the lead engineer of the Tanda Community Network in Kibera—the largest slum in Africa—and is working to empower local women with technical knowledge, new skills, and increased opportunities.  

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Install Clementine Music Player on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you install Clementine Audio Player on your Ubuntu computer. Clementine is a modified version of the legendary player KDE Amarok, written in Qt technology and loaded with modern features. We use Ubuntu 24.04 as an example here and you can practice this with any other Ubuntu version. Now let's begin installing and playing some audio!

9to5Linux

GNOME 48 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing, Here’s What’s New

The alpha version of GNOME 48 is here with OSD notifications for headphone connections, support for screen time and health breaks, support for screen time limits, systemd-sysext support to toolbox tooling, convenience logging API for extensions, support for configuring monitors as for-lease, support for the system bell protocol, built-in renderdoc support, xdg-toplevel-drag-v1 protocol support, wp_viewport support for cursor surfaces, and support for the commit-timing-v1 and fifo-v1 protocols.

GNOME 47.3 Improves Frame Rate for Monitors Attached to Secondary GPUs

Coming about seven weeks after GNOME 47.2, the GNOME 47.3 release is here to improve input → output latency of cursor movements, implement wp_viewport support for cursor surfaces, enhance Xwayland support, and improve frame rate for monitors attached to secondary GPUs in copy mode.

GNOME 46.8 Release Speeds Up Thumbnail Loading in the Nautilus File Manager

Those of you still using the GNOME 46 desktop environment series will be happy to learn that the GNOME 46.8 release speeds up thumbnail loading in the Nautilus (Files) file manager, improves support for the Trisquel GNU/Linux distribution in the GNOME Boxes app, and adapts more components to the new GNOME Release Service.

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 25, 2025

GNOME 48 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing, Here’s What’s New

  
Today, the GNOME Project announced the alpha version of the upcoming GNOME 48 desktop environment series for public testing, giving us a first taste of the new features and improvements.

 
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, Cybershow, 'Linux' Foundation's Pretend 'Manners' While Working and Fronting for Military Companies

  
Vivaldi Browser 7.1 Introduces Customizable Widgets

  
Wine 10 Released with Experimental Bluetooth Driver, New HID Pointer Driver

  
Wine 10 has been released today as the latest version of this free and open-source compatibility layer that lets you run apps and games developed for Windows systems on Unix-like operating systems.

 
VirtualBox 7.1.6 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.13

  
Oracle released VirtualBox 7.1.6 today as the third update to the latest VirtualBox 7.1 series bringing support for the latest Linux kernel, many GUI improvements, and other interesting Linux changes.


  
 


 
OpenSUSE and Tumbleweed News

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
Android Leftovers

  
Pixel and Galaxy Owners Should Enable This New Android Anti-Theft Feature

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Windows TCO and Security Leftovers

  
Debian 13 Freeze Begins in March, Debian 15 Codename Revealed

  
Debian 13 'Trixie' freeze starts March 15, 2025

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Fairphone, and More

  
Applications or Free Software Leftovers: Ghostty, Istio, and More (FOSS Weekly)

  
Volla Phone Quintus privacy-focused smartphone ditches Google and runs on Ubuntu Touch or Android

  
The Volla Phone Quintus is now available and aims to entice buyers with its focus on privacy

 
Linux Kernel: OpenZFS 2.3, EasyOS Gets Linux, Microsoft's Tattooing of Hardware (for Hype/Vendor Lock-in) Causes Problems

  
Ubuntu 24.04.2 Arrives Feb 13 with Linux Kernel 6.11

  
Ubuntu 24.04.2 LTS is scheduled for release on February 13th

 
today's howtos

  
Games: Many Stories Including Bazzite, SteamOS, Steam Deck, and Proton

  
Grml – bootable live system

  
Grml is a bootable live system (Live-CD) based on Debian.

 
Guix User and Contributor Survey 2024: The Results (part 2)

  
The results from the Guix User and Contributor Survey (2024) are in and we're digging into them in a series of posts

 
Llama 3.1 Community License is not a free software license

  
This is not a free software license and you should not use it

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Review

  
Freespire – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution

  
Freespire is a community-driven Linux distribution that’s based on Ubuntu

 
Ubuntu Cinnamon – community-driven Linux distribution

  
Ubuntu Cinnamon is a community-driven flavor of Ubuntu

 
This Week in Plasma: Fancy Time Zone Picker

  
This week the bug-fixing for Plasma 6.3 continued

 
This Week in GNOME: #184 Upcoming Freeze

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from January 17 to January 24

 
How to install and set up DaVinci Resolve in Ubuntu 24.04

  
I tried it in Kubuntu 24.04 (well, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS base), and it wasn't trivial

 
Update on hibernation in Fedora Workstation

  
Hibernation stores the state of the whole operating system

 
KDE: Snaps bug fixes and Kubuntu: Noble updates

  
Fixed a major crash bug in our apps that use webengine

 
K Desktop Environment/KDE/Qt Leftovers

  
Today in Techrights

  
Red Hat OfficialRed Hat Official Communications

  
Mozilla Leftovers and Rust

  
Programming Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Oracle Linux 10 Developer Preview—Now Available for Download

  
today's howtos

  
BSD: Juniper, OpenBSD, and More

  
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, 3D Printing, and More

  
Windows TCO, CISA, and Security

  
Games: Proton Experimental, Game Developers Conference (GDC) Survey, and More

  
Linux Kernel 6.13 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
Today, Linus Torvalds announced the release and general availability of Linux 6.13, the latest stable kernel version that introduces several new features and improvements, better hardware support, and more.

 
I Use Open-Source Software Because of These 4 Huge Benefits

  
There is an open-source alternative for almost every proprietary application. It is just a matter of finding it. While I don’t exclusively use open-source software, I prefer it over proprietary software for several reasons.

 
Deepin Linux 25 Goes (Almost) Immutable

  
The upcoming Deepin Linux 25 release will introduce Solid

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android 16 has a new way to keep thieves from using your phone

 
MySQL 9.2 Released, Adds JavaScript Transactional API

  
Explore MySQL 9.2 release highlights, including new features, deprecated items, and removed functionality, for improved database management and performance

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.11, Linux 6.6.74, Linux 6.1.127, and Linux 5.15.177

  
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade

 
The 6 Linux commands I use the most - and why

  
Sure, using the Linux command line is optional

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Web and Networking Stories

  
mintCast, FLOSS Weekly, and The Linux Link Tech Show

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Security Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Installing *BSD in 2025 and Zero-Trust Builds for FreeBSD

  
Today in Techrights

  
GNOME 47.3 Improves Frame Rate for Monitors Attached to Secondary GPUs

  
The GNOME Project announced today the official availability of GNOME 47.3, the third maintenance update to the latest GNOME 47 “Denver” desktop environment series, which includes more bug fixes and improvements.

 
Android Leftovers

  
If you're ready to break up with Windows, this is the Linux distro I suggest for new users

  
SDesk is an open-source alternative to Windows with a lightweight and familiar look

 
Games: Crosswords 0.3.14, SDL 3, and More

  
Archinstall 3.0.2 Introduces Wayfire Support and Enhanced Features

  
Archinstall 3.0.2 introduces Wayfire support

 
EasyOS Daedalus-series 6.5.5 and More

  
GNOME 46.8 Release Speeds Up Thumbnail Loading in the Nautilus File Manager

  
The GNOME Project released GNOME 46.8 today as the eighth maintenance update to the GNOME 46 “Kathmandu” desktop environment series to address more bugs and add various improvements.

 
Mozilla: Rust Development and "Hey Hi" (AI) Nonsense

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Fake 'Open Source' Software and Microsoft AstroTurfing

  
Releases of GNU Parallel 20250122 and Clapper 0.8

  
Programming and Standards

  
Free Software Events

  
Games: Gaming on Linux, Steam Deck, SDL 3

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Bootlin, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Security Leftovers

  
Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) Leftovers

  
A stuff-a-thon is happening at the FSF, Jan. 24, 28

  
Volunteer with the FSF January 24, 28 by helping us send thank-you letters and welcome packets to supporters worldwide

 
4 Ways to Check If a Game Will Run on Linux

  
One of the most complicated aspects of Linux gaming is the question of compatibility

 
These Linux Distributions Are the Most Similar to Windows 10

  
There are plenty of reasons to quit using Windows 10 and switch over to Linux

 
Ventoy 1.1 Released with EweOS ISO Support

  
Ventoy 1.1, an open-source tool for creating a bootable USB drive to load multiple ISO files

 
Microsoft change removed from Linux over Intel CPU issues

  
Intel and AMD engineers have stepped in at the eleventh hour to deal with a code contribution from a Microsoft developer that could have broken Linux 6.13 on some systems.

 
Ignition is a Modern Startup Applications Utility for Linux

  
I won’t lie: it’s easy to add or remove startup apps, commands, and scripts in Ubuntu

 
GhostBSD Has Scheduled an Online Conference Focused on Desktop BSD

  
GhostBSD, a desktop operating system based on FreeBSD, announced late last week that it’ll be hosting GhostBSDCon 2025

 
Toradex Adds SMARC iMX8M Plus and iMX95 to Its Embedded Portfolio

  
Torizon Embedded Linux provides a robust software ecosystem

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
today's leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Canonical/Ubuntu: IRC, Arm® Processors, and Ubuntu Summit 2024

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi 5 and More

  
FSF: Free Software Directory (FSD) Meeting in IRC, FSF Staff at FOSDEM 2025, and More

  
LibreELEC (Omega) 12.0.2

  
New LWN Articles About Linux and Vim

  
The slow death of TuxFamily

  
A short history

 
Chimera Linux Hits Beta, It’s More than Exciting

  
Chimera Linux enters beta! It's a non-GNU, rolling release, systemd-free distro that embraces FreeBSD's essence and the KISS philosophy

 
Today in Techrights

  
