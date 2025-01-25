Free and Open Source Software, and Review
Ephoto - image viewer based on the EFL - LinuxLinks
Ephoto is billed as a comprehensive image viewed based on the Enlightenment Foundation Libraries (EFL). It focuses on simplicity and ease of use, while taking advantage of the speed and small footprint provided by EFL.
It functions by displaying pictures contained inside a given directory and providing simple tools to view them.
Input Leap - KVM software - LinuxLinks
Input Leap does this in software, allowing you to tell it which machine to control by moving your mouse to the edge of the screen, or by using a keypress to switch focus to a different system.
Input Leap is a fork of Barrier, by Barrier’s active maintainers.
This is free and open source software.
RCalc - RPN calculator - LinuxLinks
RCalc is an RPN (Reverse Polish Notation) calculator. It aims to be quick to open and use, and easy to extend with new types, operators, and commands.
RCalc supports some command line options. It also has a graphical frontend.
This is free and open source software.
turbo-scanner - port scanner and service detection tool - LinuxLinks
turbo-scanner is a port scanner and service detection tool that uses 1000 goroutines at once to scan any hosts IP or FQDN.
The sole purpose of the tool is to test your own network to ensure there are no malicious services running. The software is for educational usage only.
This is free and open source software.
Pix - image viewer and browser - LinuxLinks
Pix is an image viewer and browser utility which is based on gThumb.
Pix is part of the X-Apps project, which aims at producing cross-distribution and cross-desktop software.
This is free and open source software.
Chats - messaging application for mobile and desktop - LinuxLinks
Chats is a simple to use messaging app for 1:1 communication and small groups supporting SMS/MMS using ModemManager and mmsd-tng, matrix via libcmatrix and optionally XMPP support through libpurple.
It works on desktops but also adjusts to small screen sizes like smart phones and other mobile devices.
XMPP support is not actively developed any more and might be dropped completely in the future.
This is free and open source software.
Deskflow - keyboard and mouse sharing app - LinuxLinks
Deskflow is a keyboard and mouse sharing app.
Use the keyboard, mouse, or trackpad of one computer to control nearby computers, and work seamlessly between them. It’s like a software KVM (but without the video).
Linux requires libei 1.3+ and libportal 0.8+ for the server/client. Additionally, Qt 6.7+ is required for the GUI.
This is free and open source software.
TEAMGROUP MP44L 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD Review - LinuxLinks
TEAMGROUP are an emerging brand in the consumer SSD market. Besides a wide range of SSDs, their lineup includes an impressive array of DDR5 RAM modules, as well as memory cards, USB drives and peripherals. They provided a sample for the MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 2TB SSD for review and testing. The MP44L SSD is available in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities.