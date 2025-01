posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 17, 2025



Quoting: Klassy for development version of Plasma | Ivan Čukić —

It has some issues compiling against the latest Plasma since the KDecoration API break.

Until it is fixed in the main repository, I’ve created a temporary fork that includes the port to KDecoration3 done by Eliza Mason, with a tiny additional fix I added on top of it. The fork is available at github.com/ivan-cukic/wip-klassy