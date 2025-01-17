posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 17, 2025



Quoting: 10 Linux apps I install on every new machine (and why you should, too) | ZDNET —

Some Linux distributions ship with plenty of pre-installed apps, whereas others tend to be a bit leaner. Even those distributions that include a host of applications don't always get the collection of pre-installed apps quite right.

From my experience, there are certain apps that should be considered "must haves" for every new user, and it often confuses me why they aren't included in many of the major distributions.