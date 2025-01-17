Security and Windows TCO
Krebs On Security ☛ Chinese Innovations Spawn Wave of Toll Phishing Via SMS
Residents across the United States are being inundated with text messages purporting to come from toll road operators like E-ZPass, warning that recipients face fines if a delinquent toll fee remains unpaid. Researchers say the surge in SMS spam coincides with new features added to a popular commercial phishing kit sold in China that makes it simple to set up convincing lures spoofing toll road operators in multiple U.S. states.
GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA release new GPU driver updates for Linux and Windows after announcing security issues
Today, January 16th 2025, NVIDIA have revealed multiple security flaws in their GPU drivers, so it's time to get updating again. There's a mixture of issues that affect both Linux and Windows.
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
Cyble Inc ☛ New CISA-Microsoft Playbook Enhances Cyber Threat Detection
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), in collaboration with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD), and Microsoft, has announced the release of the Microsoft Expanded Cloud Log Implementation Playbook. This new guidance is designed to help organizations in both the public and private sectors leverage Microsoft Purview Audit (Standard) logs to strengthen their cybersecurity operations.
Cyble Inc ☛ EU Action Plan To Secure Healthcare From Cyber Threats
The European Commission has rolled out a comprehensive plan to fortify the cybersecurity of hospitals and healthcare providers across the EU. Recognizing the increasing frequency of cyberattacks on healthcare systems, this EU Action Plan aims to safeguard patient care, improve response capabilities, and establish trust in digital healthcare solutions.
The healthcare sector has witnessed a rise in cyberattacks in recent years. In 2023 alone, EU Member States reported 309 significant cybersecurity incidents targeting healthcare providers—more than any other critical industry. These disruptions, which can delay medical procedures and endanger lives, highlight the pressing need for resilient cybersecurity strategies.
Nebraska Examiner ☛ School software provider is target of major [compromise] of personal data
The names, phone numbers and emails of parents and guardians were also potentially compromised, the company said. [Intruders] were able to use a stolen credential, or login, to access the internal customer support portal, the company said. PowerSchool currently has 16,000 customers, and is used by more than 50 million students across North America, the company confirmed.
The incident is the latest large-scale data breach in the U.S., as year after year, the number of cybercrimes continues to rise. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center recorded 880,418 complaints in 2023, a 10% increase from the complaints registered the year prior, and nearly double the number of crimes reported in 2019. The agency estimates potential monetary losses due to cybercrime since 2019 to be $37.4 billion.
PowerSchool’s breach is an example of how cyber criminals profit — the company said it was extorted into paying a sum to prevent [intruders] from leaking the stolen data, though it did not say how much.
