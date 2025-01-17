Security and Windows TCO

The names, phone numbers and emails of parents and guardians were also potentially compromised, the company said. [Intruders] were able to use a stolen credential, or login, to access the internal customer support portal, the company said. PowerSchool currently has 16,000 customers, and is used by more than 50 million students across North America, the company confirmed.

The incident is the latest large-scale data breach in the U.S., as year after year, the number of cybercrimes continues to rise. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center recorded 880,418 complaints in 2023, a 10% increase from the complaints registered the year prior, and nearly double the number of crimes reported in 2019. The agency estimates potential monetary losses due to cybercrime since 2019 to be $37.4 billion.

PowerSchool’s breach is an example of how cyber criminals profit — the company said it was extorted into paying a sum to prevent [intruders] from leaking the stolen data, though it did not say how much.