Security and Windows TCO

End-users in cellular networks are at risk of connecting to fake base stations, and we show that mitigations pushed in 5G are insufficient.

Machine-in-the-Middle (MitM) attackers aim to overhear and manipulate network traffic. The MitM position can also be used as an entry point for baseband exploitation. Proceeding from there, attackers can gain full control of a user’s phone. Standardization bodies pushed many mitigations against MitM into the specification of cellular networks. However, roaming agreements still enable powerful attackers to perform seamless attacks – even in 5G! In