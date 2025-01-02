Security and Windows TCO
-
Beta News ☛ Microsoft issues critical .NET installer warning to developers [Ed: Even the Microsoft boosters say "happy new year!" this way]
Citing an “unexpected change”, Microsoft has issued a warning to software developers to update their .NET Install links.
Microsoft is describing the situation as “critical”, and it comes after the bankruptcy of Edgio, a company responsible for hosting some .NET-related Content Delivery Network (CDN) instances. Developers are being told to take immediate action in order to avoid problems.
-
France24 ☛ China rejects accusations it targeted US Treasury in cyberattack [Ed: Windows to blame, not China]
China on Tuesday rejected US accusations that it was behind a cyberattack targeting the Treasury, calling the claims “groundless”, lacking evidence. The breach occurred earlier in December and resulted in remote access to some of the department’s workstations.
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (debootstrap) and SUSE (assimp-devel, grpc, libQt6Pdf6, and poppler).
-
France24 ☛ Pro-Russian hackers target websites of several French cities
The websites of several French cities were taken down on Tuesday after being targeted by pro-Russian hackers. The NoName collective claimed the attacks, which they described as retaliation for French support for Ukraine.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Alleged 7-Zip arbitrary code execution exploit leaked to Ex-Twitter — the 7-Zip author claims this exploit not only isn't real but was generated by AI
An alleged 7-Zip Arbitrary Code Execution exploit gets leaked to Twitter.
-
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
CCC ☛ How Roaming Agreements Enable 5G MitM Attacks
End-users in cellular networks are at risk of connecting to fake base stations, and we show that mitigations pushed in 5G are insufficient.
Machine-in-the-Middle (MitM) attackers aim to overhear and manipulate network traffic. The MitM position can also be used as an entry point for baseband exploitation. Proceeding from there, attackers can gain full control of a user’s phone. Standardization bodies pushed many mitigations against MitM into the specification of cellular networks. However, roaming agreements still enable powerful attackers to perform seamless attacks – even in 5G! In
-