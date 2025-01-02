Regular readers of my blog will be aware that SQL is an excellent tool for graphics. You can use it to draw snowflakes, fractals, ray-traced 3D pictures, and many other things. SQL art is beautiful, albeit slow to generate.

These days they say AI is taking over, and human-made art will soon go the way of the dodo. The same fate awaits SQL-made art, I'm afraid. But you can't stop the progress. If you can't beat'em, join'em. To make regular art, you need regular AI, and to make SQL art, you need SQL AI.

So today, in an effort to save SQL art from extinction, we will be implementing a program capable of creating realistic images of butterflies from scratch—in SQL, of course.