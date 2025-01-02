Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Dear blog. This post is inspired by an old friend of mine who has been writing these for the past few years. I meant to do this for a while now, but ended up not preparing anything, so this post is me writing it from memory. There’s likely stuff I forgot, me being gentle with myself I’ll probably just permit myself to complete this list the next couple of days.

I hate bragging, I try to not depend on external validation as much as possible, and being the anti-capitalist that I am, I try to be content with knowing I’m “doing good in the background”. I don’t think people owe me for the work I did, I don’t expect anything in return, and it’s my way of giving back to the community and the people around me. Consider us even.