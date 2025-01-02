Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Libre Arts ☛ LibreArts Weekly recap — 29 December 2024
Week highlights: the second release candidate of GIMP 3.0 is out, and so are the new stable releases of OpenShot, Mixxx, Overwitch.
Ricardo García ☛ Year-end donations round, 2024 edition
Just in time before the year ends, I’ve gone ahead with my round of personal donations for 2024. I highly encourage you to do something similar and support the free and open source software and organizations that make a difference to you.
kpcyrd: 2024 wrapped
Dear blog. This post is inspired by an old friend of mine who has been writing these for the past few years. I meant to do this for a while now, but ended up not preparing anything, so this post is me writing it from memory. There’s likely stuff I forgot, me being gentle with myself I’ll probably just permit myself to complete this list the next couple of days.
I hate bragging, I try to not depend on external validation as much as possible, and being the anti-capitalist that I am, I try to be content with knowing I’m “doing good in the background”. I don’t think people owe me for the work I did, I don’t expect anything in return, and it’s my way of giving back to the community and the people around me. Consider us even.
Applications
Linux Links ☛ transgender – minimalistic terminal file explorer
transgender is a minimalistic TUI file explorer with minimal dependencies, written by a Ranger hater.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
Jason Becker ☛ Transmit is Awesome, Google Drive Sucks
The Dropbox app is terrible, and frankly, so are most cloud storage applications. What used to be “just” a folder on my Mac that I could trust to get synchronized to the cloud and all of my other devices became a resource hog and a UX nightmare. Frankly, I just don’t use “cloud storage as my file system” the way I think these things are intended. Instead, Dropbox and Google Drive are largely places where other people share files with me and vice versa. As it turns out, 99/100 times when I’m working in this setup, I don’t need constant two-way syncing. Instead, I just want to download something someone shared with me or upload something to share with someone else. So I added my Dropbox and Google Drive accounts to Transmit, dumped their apps, and happily upload and download files.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
Brandon Quakkelaar ☛ Goodbye Github Pages, Hello Coolify
Coolify helps minimize the amount of headache self-hosting can be, and I’m very excited to have it. I’m excited to learn about all it can do, and I’m excited to start new personal projects. Maybe I’ll host my own finance app, or FreshRSS reader, Minecraft server, or NextCloud. These are all options in Coolify’s UI. And none of it will be data mined, or subject to the control of Big Tech.
Education
Archipylago ☛ Thanks for 2024!
It's the last day of the first year of archipylago and I wanted to take a moment to say a few words.
