Debian-Based Grml 2024.12 Linux Distro Is Out with Support for 64-Bit ARM CPUs

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 20, 2024



Based on the software repositories of the upcoming Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series (a.k.a. Debian Testing) and powered by Linux kernel 6.11, the Grml 2024.12 (codename “Adventgrenze“) release is here to introduce support for 64-bit ARM AArch64 (ARM64) architectures, UEFI 32-bit boot to support 64-bit PCs with 32-bit firmware, and a new Grml flavour naming schema.

Grml 2024.12 also introduces a brand-new theme for the GRUB bootloader in UEFI mode, UK English language support in grml-lang, support for the paste.debian.net service in grml-paste, automatic bootloader selection in grml2usb, improved hardware information in grml-hwinfo, and improved Zsh configuration in grml-zshrc.

