Applications: Kodi, Virtual Data Room (VDR), Quick Web Apps, GNOME Maps

Kodi Foundation ☛ The Kodi Foundation: Who We Are, What We Do
So, a slightly different topic for a change.
We talk a lot about the Kodi software, its development and releases, and that's fine, as that's what we're all about and that's what everyone ultimately sees. However, we thought we'd change the subject a little and explore what goes on behind the scenes: how "Team Kodi" is structured, and what else is going on in the background in support of that glorious code.
TecMint ☛ Top 3 Open Source Virtual Data Room (VDR) for Linux
A virtual data room, commonly known as VDR, is a feature that allows users to store, share [...]
CubicleNate ☛ Quick Web Apps | Easy Access to Your Favorite Online Tools
Quick Web Apps enhances web application accessibility by allowing users to launch them in separate windows, avoiding cluttered browser tabs. The installation is straightforward via openSUSE Tumbleweed, and users can easily create shortcuts for frequently used sites. While it’s not a perfect solution, it significantly improves productivity on the GNU/Linux desktop.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
GNOME Maps/Marcus Lundblad: Christmas / Winter / End-of-the-year Holidays Maps 2024 Yearly Wrap-up
In line with traditions, it's time for the yearly end-of-the year Maps blog post!
There's been some quite nice happenings this year when it comes to Maps (and the underlaying libshumate, our map widget library).
