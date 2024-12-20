Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

AAEON has released its first Arm-based SMARC 2.1 compliant CPU module, the uCOM-IMX8P built on the NXP i.MX 8M Plus SoC and offered with up to 4GB RAM, up to 128GB eMMC flash. and support for a range of interfaces such as dual Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, PCIe 3.0, and more. The 82mm x 50mm SMARC system-on-module is designed for industrial use with a -40°C to 85°C operating temperature range, Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) support, CAN Bus, MIPI interfaces, and more. That makes it suitable for applications such as predictive maintenance, process optimization, and automated control systems with cameras and displays.