Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ 'World's first' open-source Armv9 motherboard surfaces — Radxa Orion O6's pricing starts at $200 for the 8GB RAM model
A collaborative effort between Arm China, CIX, and Radxa has precipitated what is claimed to be the world's first open source Armv9 motherboard. - the Radxa Orion O6.
-
CNX Software ☛ AAEON’s first Arm-based SMARC 2.1 module is NXP i.MX 8M Plus-powered uCOM-IMX8P system-on-module
AAEON has released its first Arm-based SMARC 2.1 compliant CPU module, the uCOM-IMX8P built on the NXP i.MX 8M Plus SoC and offered with up to 4GB RAM, up to 128GB eMMC flash. and support for a range of interfaces such as dual Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, PCIe 3.0, and more. The 82mm x 50mm SMARC system-on-module is designed for industrial use with a -40°C to 85°C operating temperature range, Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) support, CAN Bus, MIPI interfaces, and more. That makes it suitable for applications such as predictive maintenance, process optimization, and automated control systems with cameras and displays.
-
Hackaday ☛ Old BBC Micro Gets Some Disk Help From A Raspberry Pi
[Peter Mount] had a simple problem. He’d treated himself to a retro purchase in the form of a BBC Master 128—a faster sequel to the BBC Micro Model B. The only problem was he needed a way to get software on to it. Cue a creative hack using a Raspberry Pi Zero W.
-
CNX Software ☛ $59 Voice “Preview Edition” adds an offline smart speaker to your Home Assistant server
Nabu Casa has just launched the Home Assistant Voice Preview Edition, a little ESP32 device with an XMOS XU316 audio processor, a dual-microphone array, an internal speaker, and a 3.5mm audio jack, that adds offline smart speaker functions to your Home Assistant server through WiFi.
-
CNX Software ☛ WeAct RP2350A_V20 is a cheap Raspberry Pi RP2350 board with up to 16MB flash
WeAct RP2350A_V20 may be the world’s cheapest Raspberry Pi RP2350 board around with a design similar to the official Raspberry Pi Pico 2, but featuring a black PCB, a Reset button, a USB-C port and offered with either 4MB or 16MB flash. WeAct is selling its RP2350 board for $3.47 (4MB) and $4.46 (16MB) respectively before shipping and potential taxes are taken into account.