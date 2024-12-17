Programming Leftovers
Qt ☛ Handling incorrect warnings and a limited functionality in QML Code Editor in Qt Creator 14.0 and 15.0
We've recently discovered that the QML code editor in Qt Creator 14.0 and 15.0 is not working as expected out of the box. The QML Language Server integration is currently broken, and we’d like to address it openly and provide solutions for those affected.
Simon Ser ☛ Simon Ser: Status update, December 2024
Hi!
For once let’s open things up with the NPotM. I’ve started working on sajin, an Android app which synchronizes camera pictures in the background. I’ve grown tired of manually copying files around, and I don’t want to use proprietary services to backup my pictures, so I’ve been meaning to write a tiny app to upload pictures to my server. It’s super simple: enter the WebDAV server URL and credentials, then just forget about the app. It plays well with sogogi (my WebDAV file server) and Photoview (a Web picture gallery). I’d like to implement feedback on synchronization status and manual synchronization of older pictures.
Rlang ☛ RObservations #50: a journey across the United States with {mapBliss}{mapBliss} is a package initially developed in my attempt to copy the offerings made available by a site (since defunct) called Atlas.co.
Jim Nielsen ☛ Making o(m)g:image, Part II: As Little JS As Possible
One of my goals when making this project was to use as little JavaScript as possible.
In retrospect, I have to admit that was a pretty ambitious goal. Not because it was hard from a technical point of view, but because it was hard from the point of view of human nature.
Allow me to explain.