Raspberry Pi OS Is Now Based on Debian 13 “Trixie” with Fresh New Look
While still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, Raspberry Pi OS is now based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, which means that users will enjoy newer software and GNU/Linux technologies.
With the Debian Trixie rebase, the new Raspberry Pi OS release also introduces a fresh look with two new GTK themes, PiXtrix (standard) and PiXonyx (dark), a new icon theme called PiXtrix, a new system font called Nunito Sans Light, and new desktop wallpapers.